Six Edge Early Learning Childcare Centres in South Australia to Close Permanently on Friday

Six Edge Early Learning centres in South Australia will close permanently on Friday after administrators KordaMentha failed to find a buyer, leaving families with as little as 48 hours to find alternative care.

Six Edge Early Learning childcare centres across South Australia will permanently close on Friday after administrators failed to secure a buyer, with affected families given as little as 48 hours notice.

The centres closing are two locations at Angle Vale on Angle Vale Road and Saverio Boulevard, plus one each at Flagstaff Hill, Mount Barker, Port Augusta and Seacombe Heights. They will provide their final day of care on Friday, November 6. Edge Early Learning entered voluntary administration in August this year, with administrators KordaMentha appointed to assess the future of the childcare provider. At the time, the company operated about 70 centres across South Australia, Queensland and the ACT.

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Administrators said they had undertaken an extensive sale campaign but were unable to find a buyer for the six South Australian sites. This followed the closures of 11 other centres across Queensland, South Australia and the ACT last month, including three in South Australia at Oaklands Park, Plympton and Royal Park.

KordaMentha said not-for-profit giant Goodstart Early Learning had been set to acquire the six centres as part of its initial proposal to buy 31 centres across Australia, but decided against it during due diligence work. After receiving this advice, the administrators liaised with other purchasers of the Edge centre network and other parties who had shown interest in these centres, but were unable to secure an alternative purchaser.

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In a statement, KordaMentha said: Unfortunately, the campaign did not result in any acceptable offers capable of securing the ongoing operation of these services. In a letter sent to families at Edge Seacombe Heights, administrators said every option had been explored after the centre was excluded from the Goodstart transaction. They wrote: Unfortunately, despite these efforts, no viable offers have been received for the centre and all reasonable avenues to secure an alternative sale have now been exhausted.

Families Scramble for Alternative Childcare

After careful consideration regarding Edge Seacombe Heights, we have made the decision to permanently close the centre. The letter also said: The Edge team has built strong relationships with many children and families and are deeply sorry to be saying goodbye to the Edge Seacombe Heights community. Affected families were notified of the closures via a letter on Wednesday. Parents at Edge Early Learning at Flagstaff Hill said they felt sad, frustrated and annoyed at the closures.

Rachael Brooks said she felt a bit of panic as she tried to find alternative care for her daughter. She said: My daughter really loves it here, all the educators are really good people, I just feel so sad, so sad for them. Obviously we have got work commitments and everything else, so a lot of pressure.

Frantic kind of emails and phone calls, lots of messages on the parent groups, feeling really sad and kind of worried about what is going to happen. Vanessa Edwards said she felt a little bit annoyed and a little bit frustrated. In the letter sent to affected families in Port Augusta, which the ABC has seen, families were urged to collect their belongings before the final day of care on Friday.

The letter also advised any fee payments made in advance would be refunded, and provided parents with details of an alternative option to enrol their children. Parents who have paid childcare fees in advance have been told they will receive refunds in full, with administrators expecting the bulk of payments to be processed by the end of November. To help families secure new care arrangements, administrators have also directed parents to nearby childcare centres with available places.

Andrew Padgett said he was shocked and frustrated the Port Augusta centre was closing. He said: Shocked at first, then the realisation of how we are going to get care for our three-and-a-half year old. It is 48 hours notice to get care for your child, it is a strange place to be, to try and scramble. If the writing was on the wall, why not tell us a couple months ago, and give us time to prepare.

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Parents Express Frustration Over Short Notice

I think 48 hours not just for this centre but the other centres in South Australia is cruel, if anything. Mr Padgett said it would be difficult for some families to find alternative care at short notice, and feared it could lead to families leaving the area.

He said: It is probably no shock to anyone that it is going to eventually lead to families having to leave Port Augusta and this community due to fact that there is no support. In the letter, families were advised to try Port Augusta Child Care Centre as an alternative.

However, Port Augusta City Council chief executive John Banks said the facility, which the council operated, was at capacity. He said: Families interested in securing a place at the centre are encouraged to visit council website and complete a waitlist application form. Council is working to increase availability over the coming weeks.

Mr Banks said the council was notified of the closure this morning, and said it would have a significant impact on families, particularly those who rely on accessible childcare to support their work and family commitments. He said: Access to childcare is an important service for our community, and any reduction in available places can create additional pressure for families who may already be experiencing difficulty securing childcare.

Government Responds to Childcare Closures

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said he would seek more information about the closures from the federal government. He said: Private childcare operators are 100 per cent the responsibility of the federal government and we are seeking urgent information from the federal government about what they are going to do to fix it. The closures are the latest setback for Edge Early Learning.

While dozens of centres have since been sold or transferred to new operators, a buyer could not be found for the six South Australian sites. Families are now scrambling to find new childcare arrangements.