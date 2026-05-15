Six passengers from hantavirus-infected MV Hondius cruise ship arrive in Australia for quarantine

Six passengers have been evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was infected with hantavirus, and have arrived in Australia for a three-week quarantine period. The passengers are being closely monitored and will be subject to ongoing health assessments.

Six passengers evacuated from the hantavirus-infected MV Hondius cruise ship have touched down in Australia , where they will spend at least three weeks in quarantine.

The repatriation flight, which departed from the Netherlands on Thursday, landed at RAAF Base Pearce, northeast of Perth in WA’s capital, about 11am AWST on Friday. Four Australian citizens, one permanent resident and one New Zealand citizen have been taken to the Centre for National Resilience in Bullsbrook to be monitored. They wore protective gear when departing the base in a van. The passengers, I’m pleased to say, remain in good health, and have tested negative for the disease.

A review during their stay will ‘determine what arrangements will be put in place beyond that time’. The flight crew will also reportedly quarantine at the facility. Health experts have flown in from the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre in Darwin to track the group of six’s progress. The 500-bed quarantine facility in Bullsbrook has largely sat empty since it was built during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was established ‘for exactly this sort of case’





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Hantavirus MV Hondius Repatriation Quarantine Australia Perth WA Cruise Ship Passengers Health Minister PCR Tests Health Assessment Monitoring Review Arrangements Flight Crew Health Experts Quarantine Facility Bullsbrook COVID-19 Pandemic World Health Organisation

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