Philippines Wins First Eurovision Asia as Nepal and Laos Deliver Memorable Moments

The inaugural Eurovision Asia was held at One Bangkok Forum in Thailand, with the Philippines' Carmelle winning the trophy. Nepal's Pratik Himal Rai delivered a theatrical rock performance and Laos' Thinla overcame a sound malfunction.

The first ever Eurovision Asia was held overnight at the One Bangkok Forum in Thailand, with the Philippines taking home the trophy. Carmelle won the hearts of both the professional juries and public voters with her song Sobra-Sobra.

Thailand's duo Mang x Daou took second place, followed by competitors from Vietnam and Malaysia. Eleven countries participated in the inaugural contest: Bhutan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The Eurovision Song Contest has delivered wacky, campy and joyous entertainment to millions of viewers for 70 years. The big question was whether that level of weirdness could work in Asia.

Also read Carmelle Collado of the Philippines wins inaugural Eurovision Asia in Bangkok

Vivid Introduction To New Eurovision Asia Spinoff

The answer, based on the first Eurovision Asia, is that it certainly could with time. The show kicked off with dancers atop street-food carts, neon deities, backflipping Muay Thai fighters and blinged-up tuk-tuks. It was a worthy introduction to the new spin-off competition and suggested the format has room to grow. Nepal's Pratik Himal Rai delivered arguably the most Eurovision-coded performance of the night.

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He appeared on stage looking like any ordinary office worker before erupting into the hard rock ballad Ananta Maya, hitting unexpectedly high and low gravelly notes. Fire projections surrounded the stage and pyro erupted from all sides. Two back-up dancers in what looked like string straitjackets were tied to a giant heart structure also covered in string. It was over-the-top and so theatrical it verged on kitsch, exactly what you would expect from Eurovision.

In one of the few quasi-political moments of the night, Rai implored the audience to support his home nation. He said Nepal is currently going through a very hard situation following catastrophic ice and rock avalanches and major floods in August. Carmelle may have only recently become a legal adult, but the Filipina singer looked like a veteran performer.

Carmelle Sobra-Sobra Wins Trophy With Upbeat Pop

She has competed in televised singing contests since she was 12, and her song Sobra-Sobra hit all the right notes literally and figuratively. The track was upbeat, seamlessly combined pop and rap, and its chorus became an immediate earworm. It also featured traditional Philippine instruments and the Tagalog language. Carmelle received her trophy from Bulgarian singer Dara, the winner of the 2026 Eurovision Contest, who also performed her winning number Bangaranga.

After her win, Carmelle said: It is such a big responsibility for me because this one is a global stage, so thank you everybody who voted for me. Given Eurovision is a live show, things can go wrong. Laos' Thinla experienced a sound malfunction during her performance of Bae, which meant she could not hear her music. This resulted in an off-pitch, low-energy number, highly unusual for Eurovision.

Hosts Woody Milintachinda and Cindy Bishop explained the mishap once all performances were complete. They said that in the interest of fairness, Thinla's dress rehearsal would be shown and judged. It was a reminder of Eurovision's long-standing spirit of community, especially given Thinla went on to receive the third-highest public score of the night. For Australian Eurovision fans, Delta Goodrem's cameo was an immediate highlight.

Delta Goodrem Wishes Contestants Luck via Video

The singer, who performed for Australia at Eurovision 2026 and placed fourth, appeared via a pre-recorded video call with each of the 11 participants, wishing them luck and reminiscing on her own experience. She said: As long as I knew I had done the very best I could have done, and I was proud of what I did, that no matter where I placed, I felt like I had won, that I had represented my country well.

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That was all I wanted to be proud of. Whatever place you come, as long as you know that you did the very best you possibly could have, that is all we can ever ask for in life. Goodrem also recorded her own versions of all 11 competing entries for the inaugural Eurovision Asia, giving fans something extra to enjoy after the show. Contestants did not come to play, with most donning gorgeous costumes representing their cultures.

Contestants Wear Traditional Costumes Representing Culture

Bhutan's Nyendra, who did not even have a passport before joining Eurovision, dressed in his country's national dress for men, the gho. Mongolia's Beck sang in an elevated orange and gold deel, which he described as a suit of a warrior. Several performances, including Nepal's and Thailand's, featured masked back-up dancers. Their faces were fully concealed by mesh masks for reasons difficult to determine.

It was presumably related to the songs they were singing, but this is Eurovision, so it could also have been entirely random. The instrumentals brought local flair to the competition, including the Philippines' kulintang and kubing, a jaw harp. Some entrants did not use any instruments at all, such as Bangladesh's beatboxing troupe Beatmosphere, who solely used their six members' voices to create a rich backing track. Hosting duo Woody Milintachinda and Cindy Bishop gave it their all.

Hosts Struggle To Explain Confusing Eurovision Rules

Equipped with kilowatt smiles throughout, the pair attempted to explain Eurovision's confusing and lengthy rules and scoring process to the audience. But they appeared just as confused as everyone else, often leaving awkward pauses and encouraging far more laughter from the crowd than the crowd was obviously willing to give. They may not have reached the iconic levels of former Eurovision hosts, but they kept the show moving through a long night of performances, voting and special guests.

The inaugural Eurovision Asia proved that the format can travel beyond Europe and Australia, and that Asia has plenty of talent, spectacle and surprises to offer.