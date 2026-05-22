Six women, children and grandchildren leave Al Roj camp in Syria

The Australian government is not providing assistance to a group of 34 Australians who have spent the last seven years at the Al Roj camp in Syria due to their alleged links to Islamic State fighters. The group includes six women, their children and grandchildren who have now left the camp.

Six women, their children and grandchildren have left the Al Roj camp in Syria . The Australian government is not aware of any group booking tickets or making plans to return home at this stage.

The government reiterated that it is not providing any assistance to the cohort, and anyone suspected of breaking the law will face the full force of the law. The opposition leader called on the government to prevent the group from entering Australia, as they turned their backs on the country to support a terrorist organisation.

Last month, four women and nine children boarded flights from Damascus to Sydney and Melbourne, but three of the women were arrested upon arrival and later charged with slavery-related offences and joining a terrorist organisation. The women are part of a wider group of 34 Australians who have spent the last seven years at the camp due to their alleged links to Islamic State fighters.

The home affairs minister has only been able to legally ban one of the women from returning to Australia, and her children will likely join the second group in returning to Australia. A group of Australians travelled to Syria and Iraq to join or support ISIS from 2012 to 2019.

In 2019, a group of children of a convicted ISIS terrorist were repatriated to Australia, and three years later, a second group of women and children were repatriated under the Albanese government. The Australian government has been working to repatriate its citizens from Syria, but the process has been slow and challenging. The government has faced criticism for not doing enough to prevent Australians from joining terrorist organisations and for not providing adequate support to those who have returned.

The repatriation of Australians from Syria is a complex issue that requires a coordinated effort from the government, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders. The government must balance the need to protect its citizens with the need to hold those who have committed crimes accountable. The repatriation process must also be fair and transparent, and the government must provide adequate support to those who have returned.

The Australian government has been working to improve its response to the repatriation of Australians from Syria, but more needs to be done to address the complex issues surrounding this issue. The government must work closely with other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy for repatriating Australians from Syria and providing support to those who have returned.

The repatriation of Australians from Syria is a critical issue that requires a coordinated effort from the government, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders. The government must work closely with other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy for repatriating Australians from Syria and providing support to those who have returned. The government must also provide adequate support to those who have returned, including access to healthcare, education, and other essential services.

The repatriation of Australians from Syria is a complex issue that requires a coordinated effort from the government, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders. The government must work closely with other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy for repatriating Australians from Syria and providing support to those who have returned





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