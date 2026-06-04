SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Moisturizer Discounted to $13 in Amazon Australia Mid-Year Sale

The popular SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Moisture Cream, normally $39, is now 67% off at $13 on Amazon Australia. Shoppers praise its lightweight yet hydrating formula suitable for all skin types, making it an ideal entry into Korean skincare.

The SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Moisture Cream, usually priced at $39, has been discounted by 67% to just $13 during Amazon Australia 's Mid-Year Sale . The product has garnered enthusiastic reviews from users with various skin types, including oily, dry, combination, and sensitive skin.

Unlike heavy winter creams that can cause greasiness, this moisturizer is praised for its lightweight, breathable texture while still providing long-lasting hydration. One reviewer highlighted how the cream feels lightweight yet effective overnight, leaving skin feeling 'bouncy' and restoring its texture. Another noted that it leaves skin softer and smoother. The product strikes a balance between richness for proper hydration and lightness for daily wear.

For those curious about Korean skincare but hesitant to invest in unfamiliar products, this sale offers an accessible opportunity to try a well-regarded formula. The editorial team at 7NEWS has reviewed this content, and the site may earn commissions on purchases made through provided links. Prices are accurate as of the publication date.

Additionally, the news snippet includes promotions for unrelated items such as a weight loss program, a dog dental bundle, and a self-cleaning vacuum, but these are extraneous to the primary story about the SKIN1004 moisturizer sale





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SKIN1004 Hyalu-Cica Moisturizer Amazon Australia Mid-Year Sale Discount Korean Skincare Hydration Lightweight Cream

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Tonale replacements detailed further by StellantisStellantis Europe's COO has shed more light on Alfa Romeo's upcoming compact models, as well as the future of the Giulia and Stelvio hero models.

Read more »

Melbourne public housing tower demolition to cost $12 billion, government refuses inquiry documentsThe Victorian government will proceed with plans to demolish all 44 of Melbourne's inner-city public housing towers by 2051 at an estimated cost of $12-$13 billion. It rejected an inquiry's recommendation to halt the project and refused to hand over 146 secret cabinet documents. Technical assessments claim retrofitting the 1960s towers to modern codes is impossible. Critics say the plan lacks community support, expert backing, and transparency.

Read more »

Curved Design Elements Define Luxury Homes in Malvern and FairfieldTwo luxury residences showcase the timeless appeal of curves in architecture, from sweeping walls and arched doorways to spiral staircases and circular skylights. A Malvern home by GIA Renovations features curved exteriors and interiors, artisan plaster, marble finishes, a heated pool, and an infrared sauna on a harbourside site. A Fairfield home by Toak Projects uses curves and angles for a light-filled, functional layout, including arched windows, curved kitchen elements, and a master en suite with a skylit shower and steam room.

Read more »

Medicinal cannabis patients given green light to drive in NSWThe state government is opening up legal access to the roads for patients who have taken cannabis medication.

Read more »