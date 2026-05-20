Sky News Australia Update Bulletin Rises to #1 News Podcast in Australia and US

The Sky News Australia Update bulletin, a fast-paced audio news headlines update, has risen in the industry ratings to the #1 news podcast in Australia and the #3 podcast across any genre. Sky News Australia has expanded its reach across audio platforms and continues to grow its audience.

The Sky News Australia Update bulletin has risen in the industry ratings to the #1 news podcast in Australia and the #3 podcast across any genre.

The Sky News Australia Update bulletin, a fast-paced audio news headlines update published several times daily, has risen in the industry ratings to the #1 news podcast and the #3 podcast overall across any genre. Sky News Australia has expanded its reach across audio platforms over the past few months and it continues to grow its audience. The Sky News Australia Update rose one spot to top the news charts with 514,000 monthly listeners and 868,000 monthly downloads.

The four-minute news update, published about three times a day, beat the New York Times podcast ‘The Daily’ and the ABC’s ‘Top Stories’. As well as securing the #1 news podcast title, the Sky News Australia Update was the third most popular podcast overall.

In the latest radio ratings, Sky News Radio - available on DAB+ in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - received its highest ratings to date with a cumulative audience of 93,000 in the three markets in GfK Survey 2 for 2026. While Sky News Radio's growth in Australian listenership has surged, it has also seen unprecedented popularity for its programming in the US market.

Sky News Australia is the only Australian brand that regularly features in YouTube's Top 100 podcasts weekly charts in the US. Rita Panahi’s Lefties Losing It and the Power Hour, hosted by Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power regularly feature in the top 50 podcasts on the platform. The ABC’s ‘Top Stories’ podcast fell two positions in the April podcast ranker.

In the latest GfK radio survey, the public broadcaster took a hit in both Sydney and Melbourne, losing market share in all timeslots. The ABC Breakfast program in Sydney lost 1.2 percentage points to 5.9 per cent market share, while the morning show hosted by Hamish Macdonald recorded a 1.6 point drop to 3.9 per cent.

In Melbourne it was a similar story, with Bob Murphy and Richelle Hunt in the breakfast slot dropping from 6.6 per cent in March to 5 per cent in the April survey. Rafael Epstein, who hosts the ABC Melbourne morning show dropped almost two points from 6.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent. It came after a disastrous year for ABC Radio Sydney, which tumbled to a 5.5 per cent audience share in GfK Radio 360 ratings in November





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sky News Australia Update Industry Ratings News Podcast Podcast New York Times ABC Top Stories Radio Ratings Sky News Radio Gfk Survey US Market Youtube Rita Panahi’S Lefties Losing It Power Hour Gfk Radio Survey ABC Breakfast Program Hamish Macdonald Bob Murphy Richelle Hunt Rafael Epstein ABC Melbourne Morning Show ABC Radio Sydney Gfk Radio 360 Ratings November

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APVMA Grants Emergency Permit for Mouse Bait Containing Zinc Phosphide in South Australia and Western AustraliaThe Australian government has granted an emergency permit for farmers to use a double-strength version of an already-available mouse bait containing zinc phosphide (ZP50) to combat high mouse populations in the state. This decision aims to help farmers manage the issue and manage the impact on crops and financial losses.

Read more »

Australia's Social Media Ban Preventing Teens from News Access, Finds StudyAustralia's social media ban preventing teens from accessing news, research finds. Half of the teens who have been blocked say they are seeing less news than before - but they are not necessarily going back to traditional sources.

Read more »

Australia news LIVE: Voters give budget worst marks in five years; Trump says planned attacks on Iran called off; WHO sends experts to the Congo as Ebola death toll reaches 110Follow along as we bring you the latest live news updates from Australia and beyond.

Read more »

News UpdateThis news update includes updates on the response to Ebola in Congo, the interception of aid flotilla in Gaza, and the Socceroos' pre-World Cup training camp.

Read more »