Sky News Host Andrew Bolt Calls for Angus Taylor Dumped as Liberal Leader After One Nation Victory

Andrew Bolt has called for Angus Taylor to be dumped as Liberal leader following One Nation's historic election victory in the Farrer by-election.

Sky News' Andrew Bolt has called for Angus Taylor to be dumped as Liberal leader following One Nation 's historic election victory in the Farrer by-election.

He pointed out that Pauline Hanson's party romped to victory with a primary vote of 39.5 per cent, almost double the Liberal and National parties' combined vote. Andrew Bolt stressed the significance of the result on Monday, noting that the Coalition's vote had halved in just one year. He also mentioned that the only way the party could recover would be to dump Mr. Taylor as leader.

Andrew Bolt argued that the Liberals can't survive this by sticking to business as usual - just a trim here and policy tweak there. He called Mr. Taylor a 'dead man walking' following the failure to shake hands or look supporters in the eye. Andrew Bolt also took aim at Mr. Taylor's comments and lack of conviction while speaking about the Liberals' fight for immigration and global warming.

He concluded by saying that the Liberals need to be that change and look like they meant what they said if they want to survive





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andrew Bolt Angus Taylor Liberal One Nation Farrer By-Election Liberal Leader Coalition Immigration Global Warming Conviction Evidence Of Vision

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dark horse forced into late change, ends young gun’s 646-day AFL absence — LIVEAFL: On AFL 360, Garry Lyon put West Coast Eagles coach Andrew McQualter in the hot seat, asking the tough questions regarding his team.

Read more »

Pressure mounts on Angus Taylor as Pauline Hanson declares One Nation ‘here for the long haul’Historic Farrer byelection win ignites internal rumblings about Coalition leadership

Read more »

Author talks about millennial relationships, ennui in his new novel, praised by David Szalay and Andrew O’HaganCalder’s writing career had a fairytale start. Sally Rooney emailed him, impressed with a short story he’d submitted to the literary magazine she was editing soon after Conversations with Friends came out. His first story collection was hailed as a placed among ‘the most talented young writers of fiction at work today’. Now, his debut novel, I Want You to Be Happy, picks up some of the themes of the first book: the trials of modern love, millennial ennui, consumer culture, technology, political and ecological doom.

Read more »

The Princess of Wales was the first Royal Family member to shut off communication with the former Prince Andrew, biographer claimsXia Dan is a journalist with over a decade of experience in journalism. With a deep passion for gathering and delivering news, Xia Dan has worked as a news reporter, feature writer, and news presenter. As our expert, Xia Dan delivers accurate and insightful news analysis and reports. In her spare time, Xia Dan enjoys traveling and reading literature. Xia Dan has a deep understanding of the Chinese and global political landscapes and can handle both traditional and social media platforms.

Read more »