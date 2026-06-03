Sky News Poll Reveals One Nation Surges to Become Australia's Most Popular Party, Breaking Gender Barriers

A Sky News/YouGov Pulse poll shows One Nation, led by Pauline Hanson, has become Australia's most popular party with 29 per cent primary support, a 23-point rise since 2025. For the first time, the party leads among female voters (32 per cent) over Labor (23 per cent), driven by cost-of-living concerns.

A recent Sky News /YouGov Pulse poll reveals a dramatic shift in Australian political preferences, with One Nation , led by Senator Pauline Hanson , achieving unprecedented support.

For the first time, the party has emerged as the most popular in the nation, securing 29 per cent of the primary vote according to the survey conducted between May 26 and June 2. This represents a remarkable 23-point increase from the 2025 federal election, signaling a profound realignment in the electorate.

The poll also uncovers a striking gender dynamic: female voters have abandoned the Australian Labor Party in significant numbers, with 32 per cent of women now supporting One Nation compared to just 23 per cent for Labor. Among men, One Nation's support stands at 27 per cent, while the government retains 30 per cent.

This reversal of traditional patterns, where One Nation historically performed better with men, is largely attributed to intense cost-of-living pressures, which 47 per cent of women identified as the most critical issue facing the country. The shift challenges longstanding assumptions about gender-based voting behavior. Geographically, One Nation's surge has enabled it to overtake Labor in two key states for the first time.

In New South Wales, the party now leads 28 per cent to 26 per cent, a four-point gain since the previous Sky News survey in late May. Similarly, it has taken the lead in South Australia. Labor maintains a comfortable advantage in Western Australia, with 32 per cent to One Nation's 23 per cent, and also leads in the combined territories and Tasmania by 39 per cent to 29 per cent.

Despite these state-level victories for One Nation, the federal government still holds a decisive lead on the two-party-preferred measure, at 52.5 per cent to 47.5 per cent for Labor, underscoring the complexities of Australia's preferential voting system. The poll's findings suggest voters are increasingly prioritizing immediate economic anxieties over traditional party loyalties, with immigration cited as the second most important issue by 10 per cent of women.

The broader implications of this polling are substantial, indicating a potential restructuring of the Australian political landscape. One Nation's ability to attract a significant portion of female voters, a demographic that often leans toward Labor on social issues, highlights the potency of economic messaging. The party's success is no longer confined to a narrow regional or male base; it is now demonstrating national appeal across gender lines.

This development places additional pressure on the Labor government, which must address the cost-of-living crisis more aggressively to regain lost ground. The Coalition, while still a major player, finds itself trailing in third place with 20 per cent primary support, squeezed between a resurgent minor party and an incumbent government grappling with voter discontent. As concerns about inflation, housing affordability, and everyday expenses continue to dominate public discourse, parties will likely intensify their focus on kitchen-table issues.

The poll serves as a stark reminder that political fortunes can shift rapidly, and that voter allegiances are increasingly fluid in response to economic hardship, paving the way for further volatility ahead of the next election.





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One Nation Pauline Hanson Australian Politics Poll Sky News Yougov Voting Intention Female Voters Cost Of Living Labor Party Liberal Party Coalition Federal Election Primary Vote Two-Party Preferred

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