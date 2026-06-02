Sky News Pulse Poll: Cost of Living Tops Australian Concerns as Energy Price Fears Surge

A new Sky News Pulse/YouGov poll reveals that 45 percent of Australians rank cost of living as the most important national issue, a significant increase from February. Rising inflation and interest rates are squeezing household budgets, with 70 percent expecting energy prices to jump sharply. The data also shows political repercussions, with One Nation surpassing Labor on primary vote following budget-related policy shifts.

Almost half of Australians are identifying the cost of living as the most pressing issue facing the nation, according to the latest Sky News Pulse poll conducted by YouGov.

The findings highlight the severe financial strain on households, driven by persistent inflation and a series of interest rate hikes. Approximately 45 percent of respondents ranked cost of living as their top concern from a list of 12 national problems, a four-point increase since a similar poll in late February. This figure far surpasses the second-ranked issue of immigration, which garnered only 10 percent of responses.

The poll surveyed 1,471 voters between May 26 and June 2, offering a snapshot of public sentiment amid economic uncertainty. A significant 70 percent of Australians anticipate further surges in energy prices over the next year, posing a direct challenge to the federal government's policy stance that renewable energy will deliver the cheapest power.

This expectation is particularly pronounced among certain demographics: at least 75 percent of Generation X predict higher electricity bills, parents are more likely than non-parents to foresee price increases, and a striking 80 percent of One Nation voters forecast a hike. These numbers underscore a broad-based anxiety about household budgets.

Beyond energy, other economic issues like managing the economy and government debt (9 percent) and housing affordability (8 percent) were ranked third and fourth respectively, each trailing the cost of living concern by more than 35 percentage points. The generational breakdown reveals millennials are the most likely to cite cost of living as the premier issue, with 54 percent selecting it.

Similarly, at least 50 percent of mortgage holders and 51 percent of renters identified it as their primary worry, illustrating how widespread the pressure has become across different housing tenures. The political landscape is also shifting in response to these economic pressures. The same poll shows One Nation has overtaken Labor on the primary vote, rising four points to a peak of 29 percent, while Labor has slipped two points to 26 percent.

This decline follows the unveiling of Labor's May budget, which included breaking pre-election promises by proposing changes to capital gains tax (CGT) and negative gearing. The CGT reform, which would eliminate the discount and tax real gains, drew sharp criticism from business leaders who warned it could drive entrepreneurs overseas. Notably, the opposition Coalition has not succeeded in capturing these disillusioned Labor voters, having itself dropped three points to 20 percent.

These political shifts coincide with the Reserve Bank of Australia's three interest rate increases since the start of the year. Each hike adds financial pressure; for a household with a $600,000 mortgage on a 25-year loan, repayments have risen by an estimated $272 per month. The RBA's actions are a response to entrenched inflation, which stood at 4.2 percent in the year to April-well above the central bank's 2-3 percent target.

Even the trimmed mean inflation measure, which excludes volatile items, rose to 3.4 percent, indicating broad-based price pressures, especially in housing costs. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has publicly downplayed the role of government spending in fueling inflation and prompting rate hikes, stating after the May increase that the RBA's statement did not cite public expenditure as a factor.

However, RBA Governor Michele Bullock recently acknowledged that government spending has complicated the inflation fight. She explained that pre-war demand in Australia already exceeded supply capacity, and government transfers to households further boosted demand, making it harder to bring inflation down. With unemployment unexpectedly rising in April, the RBA is widely anticipated to hold the cash rate steady at 4.35 percent at its next meeting, but the underlying cost of living crisis remains the dominant national concern





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Cost Of Living Inflation Interest Rates Energy Prices Sky News Pulse Yougov Poll Reserve Bank Of Australia Housing Affordability One Nation Labor Party CGT Changes Negative Gearing Household Budgets

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