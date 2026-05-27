Slater defends unchanged squad after narrow Origin loss and omits last year's grand final hero

Queensland coach Billy Slater sticks to his core group despite a 22‑20 defeat, leaving the Clive Churchill Medal winner out of the lineup for the upcoming Game Two in Melbourne.

Queensland coach Billy Slater faced a difficult selection dilemma ahead of Game Two of the 2024 State of Origin series after his side suffered a narrow 22 to 20 defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The most glaring omission was the exclusion of last year's Clive Churchill Medal winner, the brilliant fullback who had lit up the grand final, from the 20‑man squad. Slater opted to retain Kalyn Ponga in the No 1 jersey, a decision that sparked intense debate among fans and pundits who argued the champion's speed and vision could have altered the outcome.

The Maroons had built a strong 20 to 6 lead early in the match, but a red card for Ponga in the 58th minute shifted momentum in favour of the Blues, who capitalised on the extra man with a decisive try by James Tedesco that sealed the win. In the aftermath, Slater stressed that the defeat would not trigger a wholesale reshuffle of his team, insisting that the core group would stay intact for the decisive showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 17.

He acknowledged the disappointment among his players, describing the loss as a painful but valuable learning experience that would fuel their preparation for the next encounter. When questioned about the possibility of recalling the overlooked superstar for the upcoming match, Slater refused to speculate, instead focusing on the positives that could be extracted from the performance.

He highlighted the debut of several Queensland youngsters who, despite the loss, displayed grit and determination by fighting with twelve men on the field after a teammate was sent off. The coach praised the collective heart and spirit of the side, noting that the experience would serve as a stepping stone in their journey.

He also commended the emerging halfback, who on his Origin debut orchestrated two scoring plays, kicked four successful goals and created confusion among the New South Wales backs with his high‑ball skill. Slater described the newcomer as a clever, tough player who contributes across the team and has the ability to unlock opponents, a trait that could prove decisive in the final match.

Looking ahead, Slater emphasized the importance of reviewing the game footage to identify areas for improvement while maintaining the team's core structure. He warned against over‑reacting to the late surge from the Blues, reminding his squad that throwing the baby out with the bathwater would be a mistake. The coach's measured approach reflects a belief that incremental adjustments, combined with the confidence shown by the debutants, will equip Queensland to reclaim the series lead in Melbourne.

Fans can expect a tightly contested finale, with the Maroons hoping to restore their dominance and the fullback's absence remaining a lingering question that may still influence the tactical battle at the MCG





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