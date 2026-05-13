Slaughterhouse Bridge Closure Impacts Toodyay Access and Vital Services

The closure of Slaughterhouse Bridge in Toodyay, a town 90 kilometres north-east of Perth, has effectively cut off residents from vital services and emergency response. It has sparked concerns about safe evacuation routes and impact on the local community.

West Toodyay resident Sue Saint says the area's main evacuation route has been closed. Slaughterhouse Bridge in the Shire of Toodyay has been closed to all vehicles and pedestrians since November last year, increasing travel times for emergency services and causing concern amongst residents.

The Shire of Toodyay does not have enough money to replace the bridge and has appealed for help from state and federal governments. The closure of the bridge in Toodyay, split the town, sparking concern about access for emergency services





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Slaughterhouse Bridge Evacuation Route Travel Times Emergency Services Residents Concerns

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