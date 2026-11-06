Bondi massacre hero Ahmed Al Ahmed recounts bravery and aftermath one year on

Ahmed Al Ahmed, hailed as a hero after confronting a gunman at Bondi Beach, reflects on the attack, his life before it and the personal struggles that followed.

Almost a year after the Bondi massacre, Ahmed Al Ahmed has spoken about his brave actions on the day and his struggles in the aftermath.

The 45-year-old father was hailed as a hero by everyone from US President Donald Trump to ordinary Australians after he confronted a gunman at Bondi Beach. His bullet-riddled left arm became a symbol of his courage. But in the year since, his two brothers have denied charges of trying to extort money from him, and his father accused him of assault before retracting the allegation.

Also read Florida Learjet crash kills nine as ex-pilot Sussan Ley condemns sexist blame of co-pilot

On a beautiful Sydney summer evening, Al Ahmed was crouching between two cars in a parking area at Bondi Beach. The warm air was full of the sound of gunfire and screaming. Terrified people streamed past his hiding spot, running and stumbling. He tried to make sense of what he was seeing and hearing, but his brain seemed to have frozen.

Even his body was acting strangely. He looked down and registered that the knee he injured in a work accident, the one that hurts like hell to bend, was flexed beneath him. There was no pain at all. My god, he said to his cousin sheltering beside him, what is happening?

The scene remains vivid. He kept his head down and listened to the shooting, which was getting closer. Heart thudding, he tried to remember the declaration of faith that Muslims are supposed to make to prepare for death. The words would not come to him.

Advertisement

Al Ahmed Confronts Gunman

Then a man stepped into his line of vision. A man with a gun. Al Ahmed would go on to do something remarkable, something that would save many lives and irrevocably change his own. His action was captured in a grainy video watched by millions of people around the world.

The interview took place at Bondi on a day of swirling wind and rain. It is spring, but so cold that no one is swimming. The few walkers on the beachfront are wearing puffer jackets. Al Ahmed is smartly turned out in a blue sports coat, jeans and black loafers.

His manner is reserved and courteous. Though he has lived in Australia for two decades, his English is heavily accented. No one is going to forget that day, he says. At North Bondi RSL Club, he orders a chai latte.

This surprises me a little because I know from his book, Light Will Win, that Al Ahmed is a coffee guy. In fact, it was a craving for caffeine that put him into the middle of the worst act of terrorism on Australian soil. He had driven to Bondi from his home in the Sutherland Shire, in southern Sydney, picking up his cousin, Hothefa Al Kanj, on the way. By the time they arrived, it was after 6pm.

At one cafe after another, they were told the coffee machine had been turned off for the day. Al Kanj was all for giving up and getting a Coke. Al Ahmed, though, was a man on a mission. Music was coming from a lit-up park at the northern end of the beach.

Coffee Hunt Leads to Festival

Some kind of market or fair, Al Ahmed presumed. He and Al Kanj walked to the entrance, where security guards said it was a Jewish community festival, Chanukah by the Sea. No coffee cart, unfortunately. They said, If you want to come in, you are welcome, Al Ahmed remembers.

I said, No, thank you. I want to keep going. For the coffee. He and Al Kanj turned away from the festival.

They had gone about 10 metres when they heard a sharp cracking sound. Then another. And another. I asked my cousin, What is this?

It is fireworks? Al Kanj said, No. Run! In a parking area overlooked by a pedestrian bridge that gave access to the beach from busy Campbell Parade, they ducked for cover between two vehicles. That is where Al Ahmed was when the shooter appeared.

Advertisement

Fear was a familiar sensation to Al Ahmed. In news reports of what became known as the Bondi massacre, he was portrayed as an ordinary man who showed extraordinary courage. I am a normal guy, he assures me more than once during our time together. I am the same as anyone.

Al Ahmed Survived Syrian Conflict

But Al Ahmed had been tested in the course of his life. For long stretches of my childhood, he writes in his memoir, fear was my only friend. He grew up in north-western Syria, near the border with Turkey. Wolves prowled in the mountains and, from his village of Al-Nayrab, could sometimes be heard howling in the distance.

Most of the men in his family were shepherds, and as a boy he would trek with them into the hills, where they camped under the stars while their sheep grazed in the high pastures. Up there, the wolves sounded very close. He remembers huddling by the campfire, wishing dawn would come. But the threat that felt biggest to Al Ahmed was not out in the wild.

It was inside his home. He claims in his book that his father, a policeman, was a hard and controlling figure who hit him at the slightest provocation. To me, he points out that this was not unusual in the culture of the time. His father may have believed he was doing the right thing: his goal was to make his son tough.

Obviously he wanted me to be a strong man. But, you know, I was a child. His beloved mother, she is the one who was caring, would sometimes try to defend him, he says. As the oldest of seven children, Al Ahmed was expected to contribute to the household income.

From the age of nine, he fitted his schoolwork around a string of jobs: labouring, delivering groceries, picking olives. At 18, he embarked on two years compulsory military service, at his father suggestion opting to do his time in the police wing of the army. He writes that the police training academy was run by officers seemingly selected for their sadism.

They subjected conscripts to bizarre acts of cruelty, such as forcing them to lie in the icy exercise yard in their underwear on mid-winter nights, then blasting them with near-freezing water from fire hoses. It seemed to Al Ahmed that the brutality of the regime of then-president Bashar al-Assad had poisoned Syrian society as a whole, and he decided he would leave his home country. His other resolution: to be a completely different man from his father.

He would be gentle, not domineering. He would live and let live. When the evil came in front of me, forgive me, I am not the person who can sit and wait, Al Ahmed said. He did not make a conscious decision to charge at the gunman, Sajid Akram, 50.

Rather, he saw the opportunity and took it. Akram was standing in front of Al Ahmed, but looking the other way, so had not noticed him. Al Ahmed could see Akram likely next victims: people who were lying defenceless on the grass, some of them injured.