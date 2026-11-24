Olly Arkins, the City of Sydney's newly elected deputy lord mayor and its first trans elected representative, says a failed catheterisation exam led her into politics. The 37-year-old Labor councillor is also Sydney's first openly trans councillor.

Olly Arkins, the City of Sydney's newly elected deputy lord mayor and its first trans elected representative, says a failed nursing exam changed the course of her life and set her on the path to Sydney Town Hall.

Arkins, 37, is also the first openly trans councillor in Sydney's history. The Labor councillor and former Australian Festival Association chief executive officer made the admission during a lunch interview at Bar Copains in Surry Hills. She said failing a catheterisation practical exam three times was a total sliding-doors moment. You got three goes to catheterise this dummy and I failed three times, she said.

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Arkins Exploring Politics After Nursing Exam Failure

I still to this day think the lecturer was out to get me. A nursing career was temporarily thwarted, though she eventually graduated. She used the following year to explore what she always knew was her true passion: politics. Arkins grew up in Bardwell Park, near Earlwood, but was sent to the male-only school Christian Brothers Lewisham from year five.

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It is not a time she looks back on with any fondness. All-boys private schools say give us your son, and we will turn them into a man, and I was opposed to that my whole childhood really, she said. I spent most of the time in primary school hanging out with girls and have always had lots of female friends, so being forced into that environment was not fun. I was enduring it rather than enjoying it.

Predictable challenges followed. Arkins did not do anywhere near as well in the HSC as she had hoped, leading her to follow other family members by enrolling in a nursing degree at the University of Notre Dame. Arkins' caution about speaking publicly comes from multiple factors. She is wary of discussing her multiple coming outs and how those experiences have shaped her.

Her status as Sydney's first openly trans councillor is significant, but she is careful not to be defined by that achievement. It is not until the final line of her 300-word bio on the City of Sydney website that she notes she is proud to be its first openly trans councillor. Only until recently I have been hesitant to really put myself out there, Arkins explained.

Olly Arkins Facing Hate Groups As First Trans Councillor

Because putting yourself out there can also put you in the firing line of a whole lot of ugly groups - and not necessarily even from Australia. I have had a bit of a protection blanket around myself for a while but that's now out the window, and I've ripped the Band-Aid off. She added that everyone's journey and relationship with their gender identity is so different.

Some things can be affirming to some people that are definitely not to others. I've just been conscious that I can never wholly represent every trans person's experience and I would never seek to. Arkins was elected to council in 2024. Her first major campaign as a Labor volunteer was the 2010 Penrith byelection.

Future Liberal minister Stuart Ayres won the poll with a whopping 25.5 per cent swing - a sign voters were getting ready to take baseball bats to the dying state Labor government the following year. Arkins went to work in the Maroubra electorate office of Michael Daley, a future Labor leader and the current NSW attorney-general. She also struck up a friendship with former premier Nathan Rees. We hit it off, she said of the garbage collector-turned-Labor leader.

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Penny Sharpe Mentoring Olly During Coming Out Journey

Nathan is one of the smartest people I have known. Arkins also benefited from mentoring by a leading figure of the NSW Labor Left, the environment minister Penny Sharpe. Around this time I was coming out as gay, and I found a much more supportive home in the Left of the party, Arkins said. I would hang out with people like Penny and just know that these are my people.

Penny was one of the first people I came out to, after my mum and my bestie. I just remember how supportive and happy she was. I credit Penny with a big part of providing the space for me to explore who I was, and to know that I'd be supported.

Sharpe, a key figure in the Minns government and the first openly lesbian woman elected to the NSW parliament in 2005, said she met Olly long before she was Olly. She was a bright young person bristling against injustice and wanting to be part of a fairer community, Sharpe recalled. I connected with her straight away. Witnessing Olly's transformation, evolution and courage as she makes her mark as deputy lord mayor makes me hopeful for the future.

Arkins revealed over lunch that she once had a brief flirtation with the NSW Liberal Party at age 16. My mum's family were Catholic Labor supporters, big South Sydney Rabbitohs fans and came from working-class families. We didn't talk about politics much. Dad was different.

Dad lived in Ryde, he voted for the Liberals, and was a big John Howard supporter. I went to one Liberal state council meeting in 2006. Gladys Berejiklian was there, so was John Howard. There were also all these men in Ralph Lauren clothing who went to private schools. Mum picked me up afterwards and said How did you go?