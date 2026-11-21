Australia's unemployment rate rose to 4.9 percent in October, the highest in five years, as economists point to interest rate hikes, business restructures, and AI adoption as key drivers.

Australia's unemployment rate jumped to 4.9 per cent in October, the highest in five years, with economists warning the figure could soon tip over 5 per cent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the number of unemployed Australians grew by 17,800 in October. Economists expect the Reserve Bank will keep interest rates on hold next month. Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the latest jobs numbers showed the Australian economy already has one foot in a recession. He added that could well mean we have seen the last interest rate hike for a while.

Also read Unemployment Rises to 4.9% in October, Highest Since 2021, as RBA Rate Hikes Hit Jobs Market

Queensland University of Technology associate professor in economics Leonora Risse said the data shows the Reserve Bank's efforts to slow down the economy are working. Dr Risse said while Australia was not technically in a recession, for many Australians facing higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures, it felt like they already were in one.

She said the Reserve Bank is trying to tap the brakes on the economy to avoid a recession, but it can still very much feel like a recession when unemployment increases so quickly. Major Australian employers have announced thousands of job cuts in recent weeks. KPMG will cut 230 jobs and about 20 partners. Bunnings will slash 350 local jobs.

National Australia Bank chief executive Andrew Irvine has denied that AI is driving the bank's latest round of 2500 redundancies, but 850 positions are under a deal with AI services provider Accenture. Canva earlier this month announced more than 1200 people would either lose their jobs, be asked to relocate, or change roles.

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Economists Weigh Impact of Interest Rates

Australian National University's Bob Breunig, director of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, says interest rates, which hit 4.85 per cent after the Reserve Bank lifted them for the fifth time this year, are a key factor. He says interest rates are really starting to bite, people pull back spending meaning retail has been hit, and some job losses are attributable to that.

Melbourne University labour economist Jeff Borland says while interest rates have played a major role, AI has also led to some job cuts. He says there have definitely been some retrenchments to do with AI, noting it is very believable for companies such as Canva to have been disrupted by AI given software designers are among the most exposed to the technology.

However, Borland also notes that some companies are likely dressing up job losses to avoid stronger backlash for offshoring. He says historically it is often convenient for businesses to make job cuts and say it is because of new technology rather than saying they are offshoring jobs because that is cheaper.

Australia Institute co-chief executive Richard Denniss also says one of the major drivers of recent job losses has been the Reserve Bank's continued interest rate rises, aimed at dampening inflation but also slowing the economy. However, Denniss says some business leaders are likely packaging up job losses as a response to AI even when it is not the primary reason.

He says two things are happening at the same time: old-fashioned offshoring in pursuit of lower wages and reducing costs, and the need to convince investors that the company is preparing for AI. He says chief executives, such as at WiseTech and Telstra, are deliberately trying to signal they are forward-looking and gearing up for an AI revolution.

AI and Hiring Slowdown Across Jobs Market

Evidence of mass job losses has not yet emerged in Australia, but there are signs of a hiring slowdown, especially in some occupations and programs. Borland says looking at countries such as the US suggests there may be more disruption and job losses to come from AI uptake. In the US, there has been more noticeable evidence of job losses and slower employment growth tied to AI adoption, including a reduction in some entry-level jobs.

Breunig says the main immediate effect of AI on the jobs market is slower growth in employment rather than widespread job losses. He says we are not yet seeing a lot of firing because of AI, but we are seeing downward revision in hiring because of AI, noting some big banks and consultancy firms he has spoken to have cut down their graduate intakes, specifically citing AI.

Denniss does not have a prediction for the extent of job losses from AI uptake, but believes the Reserve Bank is massively underestimating the effect of AI on the labour market. He says the only reason Anthropic and OpenAI can be worth a trillion dollars is if businesses and government departments replace millions of workers with AI, swapping their wage bill for an AI bill.

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He says mass unemployment is not an unintended consequence of the AI boom, it is the business plan for AI companies. Either companies such as Anthropic are not worth as much as markets think, or there are a hell of a lot of job losses to come. Although AI has led to some job losses, like most technologies, it is likely to create demand for new jobs and change the nature of the work we do.

Breunig says it could go either way. Every time new technology is introduced, old jobs die and new jobs emerge, but it is really hard to predict what those new jobs will look like. Breunig also says it may affect some intakes such as graduate programs more than others, and that it could change how jobs are done or the skills, such as softer human skills, that are sought after.

One Worker Faces Long Term Unemployment

Borland says some jobs such as computer or mathematics related fields and office administration, and tasks such as research and translating or summarising documents, may be more exposed to AI. One worker, Mr Kearney, lost his job in advertising in February last year and has not been able to get full-time work since. After falling months behind on mortgage repayments, he put his home up for sale at the end of September, and signed the sale contract this week.

Mr Kearney said his bank had allowed him to pause mortgage repayments for about five months, but he had not been able to make repayments since about June. He said he has been through the seven stages of grief and has hit acceptance, but he has had rage, sadness, and disbelief. He said he just cannot believe what is happening.

Mr Kearney had built up 17 years of experience in advertising, but like many other white-collar workers, he has been hit by a slowing economy and the rise of AI. Since the latest job loss in February, he said he had put in more than 100 job applications but only had three interviews. He said there are hundreds of people in the same boat really trying to get a crack back into the workforce.

He said one of the issues not being properly debated, as AI takes more jobs, is what happens to people like him. These were people who had built up years of experience in their field, and who now, in their 40s, 50s and beyond, might have to turn to a completely new profession. Mr Kearney said he thinks we are going to see mass unemployment within the next five to 10 years.

He said he does not think there is enough time for people to pivot. He asked what he should pivot into at his age, like 40s. He was thinking about the police force. He asked whether he gets into construction at 50 years of age.

He asked what all these white-collar people are going to pivot into if their jobs are getting superseded by AI and outsourcing to other countries.