Small Businesses Struggle Amid Soaring Costs, Boosting Insolvency Rates

The Australian hospitality industry is experiencing record-high business failures and is leading all other sectors in insolvency, with one in 10 food and beverage businesses closing their doors. The current conditions, driven by increased energy prices and interest rate hikes, are causing difficulties for small business owners and their employees.

Soaring costs are hurting Australia’s 2.7 million small businesses , with particular challenges in hospitality. According to café owner Angela Vithoulkas, who runs a venture Small Doses café in a medical precinct at Sydney’s St Leonards and is a partnership with her brother Con, the current conditions are testing for seasoned operators like her.

Despite the support of a sibling, she faces tough times in turning a profit, with almost 18% increases in expenses and higher power costs. Efforts to save power have resulted in setbacks, as she tries to keep prices stable





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Economy Small Businesses Soaring Costs Industry Challenges Food And Beverage Businesses Insolvency Rates

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