SMSF Property Transfer Strategy: Tax, Duty and Cap Considerations for Couple with $6.5M Pension Fund

A couple with two SMSFs considers transferring a $1 million property from a pension fund to an accumulation fund and selling another property to improve liquidity. Expert analysis covers tax implications, stamp duty in NSW, transfer balance cap breaches, and alternative strategies including use of remaining cap space.

Robert and his wife each hold equal interests in two self-managed super annuation funds ( SMSF s). The first is a pension-phase fund valued at $6.5 million, established before July 1, 2017.

It holds two commercial properties-one originally Purchased for $5 million and another for $1 million-which under the proposed Division 296 cost-base reset are expected to be revalued on June 30 at $6 million and $1 million respectively, plus $500,000 in cash. The rental income from these properties largely covers the required minimum pension payments. The second SMSF is an accumulation-phase fund with assets of approximately $2.4 million, holding two properties valued at $920,000 and $1.5 million.

The couple is exploring strategies to reduce their minimum pension drawdown obligations and potentially save on land tax. Their proposed plan involves an in-specie transfer of the $1 million property from the pension fund to the accumulation fund, selling the $920,000 property from the accumulation fund, and contributing the sale proceeds into the pension fund to enhance its liquidity.

They seek advice on the viability of this approach, its impact on the tax-free status of the pension-phase SMSF, potential stamp duty liabilities in New South Wales, and alternative strategies. Additionally, they each have about $420,000 remaining under their transfer balance cap and wonder if this can be leveraged.

An in-specie transfer of a property from a pension-phase SMSF to an accumulation-phase SMSF is technically permissible under superannuation law, provided the transfer occurs at market value and satisfies the sole purpose test. However, such a transaction may trigger capital gains tax (CGT) implications if the property is not a pre-existing asset at the start of the pension phase, though in this case the property was acquired before the pension commenced.

The more immediate concern is the potential breach of the transfer balance cap if the pension-phase fund's value exceeds $1.7 million per member after the transfer. The proposed disposal of the $920,000 property and injection of cash into the pension fund might help manage this, but careful modeling is required.

Regarding the tax-free status of the pension-phase SMSF: complying pension-phase funds are entirely tax-free, including earnings and capital gains, provided they remain within the transfer balance cap and adhere to minimum pension payment requirements each year. The in-specie transfer itself does not automatically jeopardize this status, but if the fund's assets fall below the required level to pay the minimum pension, the fund could lose its tax-exempt status for that year. Stamp duty in NSW is a critical consideration.

Transfers of property between related parties, even between SMSFs, may attract duty unless an exemption applies. SMSFs can claim an exemption for transfers of property between funds under the same ownership if the transfer is made solely for the purpose of consolidating assets or restructuring, but the Australian Taxation Office scrutinizes such transactions. It is advisable to seek a private ruling from the NSW Office of State Revenue to confirm eligibility for the exemption.

Alternatively, selling the property on the open market might avoid duty but would incur CGT. Other strategies the couple might consider include: using the accumulation fund to borrow to acquire the property instead of an in-specie transfer; making a lump sum withdrawal from the accumulation fund (if eligible) and recontributing to the pension fund within the cap; or simply maintaining the current structure and adjusting rental arrangements or property selections to manage land tax and liquidity.

The available transfer balance cap space of $420,000 per member could be used to bring additional non-super assets into the pension phase via a Downsizer contribution if eligible, or to absorb any excess value from the proposed restructuring to avoid cap breaches. Professional advice from a qualified financial planner or SMSF specialist is essential due to the complexity and potential tax liabilities involved





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SMSF Pension Fund Accumulation Fund In-Specie Transfer Transfer Balance Cap Stamp Duty NSW Tax-Free Pension Property Transfer Capital Gains Tax Land Tax Division 296 Self-Managed Super Retirement Planning

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