Snow forecast for Victoria, Tasmania, and New South Wales as cold front sweeps across Australia

A cold weather front is bringing snow to parts of Victoria, Tasmania, and New South Wales as a high-pressure system drives temperatures down across southern Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts wintry conditions, with snow possible at lower elevations and wind chills making it feel even colder. The sudden cold snap follows an unusually warm autumn, with April temperatures well above average and rainfall significantly below normal.

A significant cold weather front is sweeping across Australia’s south-east, bringing snowfall to three states as a massive high-pressure system plunges temperatures for millions. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued forecasts indicating the first wintry conditions of the year, with snow expected in Victoria, Tasmania, and New South Wales.

Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore warned that the cold front would bring hail, thunderstorms, and strong winds, with snow possible at altitudes as low as 500 meters in Tasmania and 700 meters in Victoria. A large high-pressure system forming in the Great Australian Bight is driving the cooler weather, extending its reach even into northern Australia.

Melbourne is bracing for maximum temperatures as low as 14°C on Thursday, with wind chill making it feel like single digits in southern and alpine regions. Tasmania will experience cold, showery conditions, with snow potentially reaching halfway down kunanyi/Mt Wellington, which sits 1,200 meters above sea level. In New South Wales, snow is expected at elevations around 1,000 meters, with possible flurries in the Central Ranges.

Sydney, which has enjoyed an unusually warm autumn, will face a sudden winter-like burst, with a windy maximum of 19°C that will feel much colder. Blackheath in the Blue Mountains may see a light dusting of snow. Canberra will also shiver through highs of about 12°C, with snow possible on Black Mountain and Mt Ainslie.

This cold snap contrasts sharply with April’s above-average temperatures, which were 1.14°C higher than the 1961–1990 average, while rainfall was 43% below normal, exacerbating dry conditions in many regions





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