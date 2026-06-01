Snowy Hydro 2.0 Cost Blowout Sparks Political Blame Game

Former Snowy Hydro CEO Paul Broad accuses Energy Minister Chris Bowen of pressuring him to blame the project's massive cost overruns on the previous government, as the price tag soars to $42 billion.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen has been accused of urging the then Snowy Hydro boss to pin the project's massive cost and timeline blowouts on the Morrison government when Labor came to power.

The cost of Snowy Hydro 2.0 has skyrocketed to $42 billion, more than 20 times the $2 billion forecast by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017. Paul Broad, the former CEO of Snowy Hydro, said there was pressure from Labor to blame the cost blowout on the previous Coalition government.

When the Albanese government came in and Chris Bowen became the Energy Minister, he was hell-bent on knocking me over and rewriting history, Mr Broad told Sky News on Monday. He wanted me to go out and bag Morrison-era energy minister Angus Taylor and make all the problems his. SkyNews.com.au has reached out to Mr Bowen for comment, while Mr Taylor chose not to respond to questions.

Mr Broad resigned as chief executive in 2022 amid cost blowouts and reported tension with the Minister. Mr Bowen oversaw the transition of Snowy Hydro 2.0 from a fixed-price contract to a cost-plus model, which allows a contractor to be reimbursed for certain expenses. This decision, according to Mr Broad, has worsened Snowy's cost projections, now forecast to hit $42 billion. You cannot do that.

You have got to be incentivised. You cannot have cost plus on a project like this. It will get out of control as it has, Mr Broad said. Shadow energy minister Dan Tehan said shifting to the cost-plus model was the prime reason for Snowy Hydro 2.0's budget blowout.

It beggars belief that Chris Bowen could have signed off on something like that, Mr Tehan told SkyNews.com.au. We now have the builder saying to the stock market how happy they are with the arrangement while the Australian taxpayer is bled dry by the overruns.

Bede Noonan, the chief executive of Acciona Australia which is building the HumeLink transmission line connecting Snowy Hydro 2.0 to the power grid, warned the massively overbudgeted project was damaging the reputation of the entire construction industry. I am concerned that that project is causing industry-wide reputational damage, putting aside just the ridiculous cost that we are now seeing, Mr Noonan said. I care about the jobs and costs of projects.

We all need to really care more deeply about the future of the industry, the impacts to the industry and its reputation and how we conduct ourselves. His concern about damage to the construction sector comes as it battles elevated diesel prices, high insolvency rates and burdensome regulation. The building industry suffered a record 3,596 collapses in the 2025 financial year, according to insolvency statistics from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Labor still costed the project at $8.3 billion in last month's budget, but the budget papers listed the value of investments in public sector entities, such as Snowy Hydro 2.0 or the NBN. The government says $8.3 billion of its investments in public sector entities is for Snowy Hydro 2.0. Mr Tehan said he supported calls for the Australia National Audit Office to begin an investigation into Snowy Hydro 2.0's costings.

There needs to be some sort of inquiry into what is occurring before even further enormous harm and damage is done, he said. The Albanese government also loaned Snowy Hydro $1.45 billion in the 2026 financial year and will lend the public entity $2.9 billion in the 2027 financial year. Its CEO Dennis Barnes said the project was about 70 per cent complete.

The renewables project is also expected to deliver upwards of 2,200 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. When Mr Turnbull first announced the project almost a decade ago, he revealed the $2 billion price tag along with a 2021 launch date.

However, repeated delays and cost overruns have plagued the project, raising questions about its viability and the management of public funds. The political blame game continues as both sides of politics trade accusations over who is responsible for the escalating costs. With the project only partially complete and billions more needed, the future of Snowy Hydro 2.0 remains uncertain, casting a shadow over Australia's renewable energy ambitions





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