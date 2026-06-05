Snowy Hydro 2.0 Faces Cost Overruns and Deadline Threats as 2028 Target Looks Uncertain

Snowy Hydro admits the 2.0 expansion will likely miss its 2028 completion date after costs balloon to over twenty times the original $2 billion estimate and technical setbacks delay the world‑largest feeder tunnel.

Snowy Hydro has admitted that its flagship expansion, Snowy Hydro 2.0 , is unlikely to meet the end‑2028 deadline that was set when the project was first announced.

The chief executive, Mark Barnes, told The Australian on Thursday that the timeline feels "not comfortable" after a series of cost escalations and engineering setbacks have pushed the programme far beyond its original expectations. When the project was first earmarked by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017, the budget was forecast at roughly $2 billion.

Today, independent estimates suggest the total outlay is more than twenty times that figure, a level of overspend that has drawn sharp criticism from politicians, industry analysts and the public alike. A key source of the delay is the 29‑kilometre feeder tunnel, which is set to become the longest of its type in the world. The tunnel must be bored through the Snowy Mountains' notoriously complex geology - a maze of faults, fissures, varying rock densities and unpredictable groundwater pressures.

These conditions have repeatedly forced the construction crews to redesign sections of the tunnel, adding both time and expense. Adding to the difficulty, the Italian contractor Webuild, which describes its Australian performance as "fantastic", has been caught in a tug‑of‑war over contract terms.

In 2023, the Labor government moved the agreement from a fixed‑price incentive model to a cost‑plus arrangement, a shift that former Snowy Hydro chair Michael Bowen defended at the time but which many now blame for the soaring costs. Critics argue that the renegotiation removed the financial incentives for keeping the project on budget and on schedule, leaving the government to foot the bill for every additional expense. The financial and technical turmoil has prompted calls for an independent review.

Professor Bruce Mountain, head of the Victoria Energy Policy Centre at Victoria University, has urged a Royal Commission, singling out Bowen for a perceived lack of transparency. He notes that promises made by the Labor government for an open, independent investigation into Snowy Hydro's performance have not been fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Bede Noonan, chief executive of Acciona Australia - the firm responsible for building the HumeLink transmission line that will link the new hydro capacity to the national grid - warned that the project's reputation damage could ripple across the broader energy sector.

"I'm concerned that this project is causing industry‑wide reputational damage, apart from the ridiculous cost we are now seeing," Noonan said. He emphasized the need for the industry to focus on job security, cost control, and long‑term sustainability. Despite these setbacks, Barnes maintains that the scheme is roughly 70 percent complete and will eventually contribute more than 2,200 megawatts of renewable electricity to the Australian grid, underscoring the strategic importance of the venture despite its current challenges





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Snowy Hydro 2.0 Cost Overruns Tunnel Construction Government Contract Renegotiation Renewable Energy

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