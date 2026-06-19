Snowy Hydro 2.0 Project: Damning Report Reveals Management Failures and Cost Blowouts

A recent report by the Australian National Audit Office has highlighted the management failures and cost blowouts of the Snowy Hydro 2.0 project. The report found that Snowy Hydro failed to hold contractors to account, poorly monitored costs, and does not have a project schedule. An expert has warned that the project is likely less than halfway complete and that the incentive structures are not working.

Snowy Hydro 2.0 is likely less than halfway complete, an expert warned as a damning report showed management failed to reel in ballooning costs. The Australian National Audit Office 's report found Snowy Hydro failed to hold contractors to account, poorly monitored costs and does not have a project schedule amongst other failures.

Aidan Morrison, the energy director from the Centre for Independent Studies, backed Ms Hanson's demand and warned the project was much further behind than estimated.

'The incentive structures aren't working and they just do not have a way of estimating what the cost will be,' Mr Morrison told The Kenny Report. 'When someone tells you they're maybe 70 per cent complete, assuming the budget is fixed and it works to the approved budget, they know it's going to blow out. We just have to say that we are probably less than halfway through this project and (Ms Hanson is) calling it like it is actually.

' His comment follows Snowy Hydro CEO Dennis Barnes earlier this year saying the project was about 70 per cent complete. Snowy Hydro had also grossly underestimated the costs necessary for the project, with the auditors declaring the company 'does not have a robust understanding of the cost to complete the project'.

'(Snowy) has not effectively held the contractors to account for delivery, has not effectively implemented measures that were intended to manage project risks, and does not have access to quality data that would allow it to appropriately monitor the project,' the report said. 'Snowy Hydro did not seek external verification of its own costs and underestimated the cost risk related to the renegotiation of an enterprise bargaining agreement.

While the board challenged information provided to it by management, sufficient board consideration of the project reset risks was not demonstrated.

' These include that the company publishes regular updates about its progress against its targets, bolstering project management and continuing to monitor its payment of contractors. Snowy Hydro said it fully agrees with four of the five recommendations, but only partly agrees to the recommendation that it should submit public reports about its progress.

'While the recommendations do not propose fundamental changes to Snowy 2.0's underlying delivery model, governance structure or management approach, we are committed to continually testing and improving our delivery oversight,' Snowy Hydro said in a statement. - more than 20 times the $2 billion forecast by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017.

Mr Barnes was forced to admit earlier this month that the revised 2028 launch date was Some difficulty surrounding the timeline blowouts stem from work on Snowy Hydro 2.0's 29km feeder tunnel, which will be the largest of its kind in the world. The Snowy Mountains has complex rock formations, faults, fissures, gaps and rock of varying density, which heap pressure on the project.

Blamed the cost blowouts on Energy Minister Chris Bowen 'When (Mr Bowen) got there (during) the back end of COVID, his then chair of Snowy Hydro went off to Italy and renegotiated the contract away from an incentive-based contract to a cost-plus contract,' Mr Broad told The Kenny Report. Labor in 2023 oversaw renegotiations with Webuild from a fixed-price contract to a cost-plus model, which allows the contractor to be reimbursed for certain expenses.

'So in my view, he created the problem rather than solved it. He created a problem that we're going to see now when a cost goes through the roof,' Mr Broad said. Labor still costed the project at $8.3 billion in last month's budget. The renewables project is also expected to deliver upwards of 2,200 megawatts of electricity to the national grid





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Snowy Hydro 2.0 Management Failures Cost Blowouts Australian National Audit Office Renewables Project

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