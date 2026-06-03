Snowy Hydro Defends Controversial Pumped Hydro Project with New Cost and Reliability Analysis

Snowy Hydro pushes back against critics with new modelling that claims Snowy 2.0 is essential for price stability and grid reliability, despite cost overruns and delays. CEO Dennis Barnes admits further cost increases are inevitable but argues the project is irreplaceable by batteries.

Snowy Hydro is mounting a robust defence of its contentious Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro project, releasing new independent modelling that it says proves the massive infrastructure is indispensable for Australia's future energy security and for keeping power prices in check.

The company's chief executive, Dennis Barnes, while acknowledging that the project's current $12 billion price tag will swell further and that the 2028 completion deadline is at serious risk due to productivity and safety challenges, told this masthead that the analysis demonstrates Snowy 2.0 will deliver substantial net savings on wholesale electricity costs. He directly countered critics who argue that large-scale battery storage could provide a more flexible and cost-effective solution, asserting that the unique, long-duration storage capacity of Snowy 2.0 is unmatched and non-negotiable for navigating the periodic, extended lulls in wind and solar generation that will occur as coal-fired power exits the grid.

The crux of Snowy Hydro's argument rests on modelling by consultancy Baringa Partners that simulated a hypothetical but plausible week of extremely low wind and solar output-a scenario known as the 'dark doldrums'-projected for 2041, after coal generation has been entirely phased out. The study reportedly found that a grid incorporating Snowy 2.0 would have wholesale electricity prices approximately $7,000 per megawatt hour lower during such a stressful period compared to a grid relying predominantly on a vast fleet of lithium-ion batteries to provide equivalent backup.

Barnes elaborated, stating that replacing the 2,000 megawatts of continuous dispatchable power and 375,000 megawatt-hours of energy storage capacity offered by Snowy 2.0 with battery technology would impose a staggering cost exceeding $100 billion. He warned that without Snowy 2.0's immense reservoir, the grid would face increased risks of blackouts during these multi-day renewable lull events, which he described as occurring every one to two years for three or four days, and more severely every decade for a week.

"Every one or two years, you get a three- or four-day lull in wind generation and batteries run out of juice, simply put, to handle those situations. Every 10 years or so you get seven days of renewable lull, and without the Snowy 2 storage levels there's an impact on price, and while we don't want to be too sensationalist, grid reliability's at risk," Barnes said.

The pumped hydro technology works by using surplus renewable electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir. When the grid needs power-during peak demand or when renewables are underperforming-the water is released back down through turbines to generate electricity on demand.

Snowy 2.0 is a colossal expansion of the original Snowy Mountains Scheme, aiming to increase total generation capacity to provide up to 375,000 megawatt-hours of stored energy, enough to power three million homes for a week. This capability positions it as a cornerstone of the federal government's Renewable Energy Target of 82% clean energy by 2030, a timeline that depends heavily on Snowy 2.0's timely completion.

However, the project has been plagued by relentless cost escalations from an最初的 $2 billion estimate to the current $12 billion, and persistent delays. Barnes conceded that an upcoming audit report will likely recommend further price increases and that ongoing productivity issues, including a series of safety incidents that have prompted workforce concerns, make the 2028 target challenging.

"That's what we're targeting, but obviously the productivity challenges that have arisen have not helped make that a comfortable date," he noted. This timeline uncertainty poses a significant political risk for the Albanese government, which faces an election in 2025 and has staked its energy policy credibility on the project's success.

The political and technical debate is fierce, with prominent energy experts like Bruce Mountain of Victoria University Energy Policy Centre and former executive Ted Woodley maintaining that the ballooning budget renders Snowy 2.0 uneconomic. They advocate for a portfolio of distributed battery storage, which they argue offers greater modularity, geographic diversity, and responsiveness to the rapid fluctuations of a renewables-dominated grid, challenging the foundational premise of Snowy Hydro's latest modelling





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snowy 2.0 Pumped Hydro Renewables Energy Storage Grid Reliability Cost Overruns Batteries Dark Doldrums Coal Retirement Albanese Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pauline Hanson defends One Nation MP David Farley after Indigenous flags callSenator Pauline Hanson has defended One Nation MP David Farley after his call to display Indigenous flags at his new office put him at odds with his party.

Read more »

Treasurer gives himself broad powers to rewrite controversial tax reformsTreasurer Jim Chalmers has handed himself powers to make broad changes to controversial tax reforms after they have passed the parliament.

Read more »

Knicks Reach NBA Finals After Controversial Coaching Change and Resilient RunThe New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, overcoming a turbulent season that included firing coach Tom Thibodeau and hiring Mike Brown. The decision drew widespread criticism but ultimately led to a balanced rotation and a deep playoff run.

Read more »

Snowy 2.0 Tunnel Breakthrough Highlights Cost Overruns and DelaysTunnelling machines have completed a key stretch of Australia's Snowy 2.0 project, but the $12 billion pumped hydro scheme remains seven years behind schedule with costs rising by $3 million daily. Questions persist over the project's justification despite its role as a giant battery for renewable energy.

Read more »