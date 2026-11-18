Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was euthanised after colic and then found dumped in a skip bin beside an old couch at Cleanaway's Lucas Heights landfill, prompting Racing NSW to demand new protocols.

Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has been found dumped in a skip bin at Cleanaway's Lucas Heights landfill in Sydney, thirteen days after parading at Flemington before the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The five-year-old gelding was euthanised at REC Equine Specialists' Horsley Park facility on Monday after suffering a severe bout of colic. His body was then delivered to the dump in a small tipper truck and placed in a skip bin beside an old couch and a piece of outdoor furniture, with his head jammed against the steel side.

Also read Melbourne Cup Horse So You Are Found in Skip Bin After Colic Death

So You Are was celebrated at Flemington alongside his fellow Cup runners for his magnificence, parading minutes after Robbie Williams entertained the crowd ahead of the nation's greatest horse race. He was ridden by Rachel King in the Cup. In death, all of that horse's dignity was stripped as he lay in the rubbish, as was the reputation of an industry. The horse was filmed by builder Greg Jowett at the dump.

In a Facebook post, Jowett repeatedly said: There's a f...ing horse in the tip. That's not normal. As it turns out, to the shock of everyone including hardened industry participants, it is normal. That is the true horror of this story.

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Graeme Hinton faces greatest test

Racing NSW's newly installed chief executive Graeme Hinton now has to bring in a whole new set of strict protocols to end that normality. No matter how long he runs racing in this state, this will be Hinton's greatest test. There are many villains in this sordid tale, starting with one of the city's top veterinary clinics. REC Equine Specialists charges huge fees to thousands of clients to care for their horses.

It boasts on its website that it is a time-honoured, globally recognised equine veterinary practice dedicated to delivering the highest possible veterinary care for horses. Its time ran out yesterday when a horse in their care ended up in a skip. So You Are had distinctive branding on its right shoulder. Its managing partner Dr Andrew Lumsden said in a statement yesterday: What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him.

Vet Dr Andrew Lumsden statement

That line in his statement is disgraceful. The horse was in your clinic's care, and your clinic ultimately showed the horse a lack of respect. For that, you have failed an entire industry. Lumsden said much further down in the statement: We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that.

We should have known exactly how horses are handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough. And it must change. So, one of the city's biggest vets, which has humanely euthanised hundreds of horses, did not know where they went after old mate hoisted them into the back of his mini tip truck.

To educate Lumsden, we refer him to the statements of Racing NSW and the dump operator Cleanaway. Cleanaway said it held a licence to handle livestock carcasses. It said So You Are was delivered to the dump in a small tipper truck which was not permitted on the landfill site for safety reasons. In accordance with established procedures, the carcass was transferred into a skip bin to enable its safe disposal at the landfill.

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Cleanaway landfill disposal procedures

Who established the procedure? Well, Cleanaway did. It is clearly using language here to make it all sound official and proper when, in fact, horses are routinely dumped, firstly into the skip and secondly into the landfill. That must be the burial Lumsden, the esteemed vet, did not know about.

Racing NSW said what happened was distressing and completely unacceptable. It confirmed that licensed landfills were used for euthanised horses because of the chemicals involved in the process.

Today Hinton has to assure the public, who will rightly be baying for blood, and industry participants that that licence does not extend to a tip truck being backed up to the skip at the dump, the tray raised, and the horse dumped and left waiting for the skip to fill before it is dumped into the rubbish pile. For goodness' sake.

Industry veterans I spoke to yesterday were horrified by the images, captured by Jowett, whose short video has shaken the industry to its core. Trainer Bjorn Baker, who is not at fault here, was inconsolable yesterday. Baker, like the rest of the industry, put his faith in vets to care for their animals. I have owned small hobby shares in several racehorses and have paid good money to vets to care for them.

And have been happy to do it. To think REC Equine Specialists did not know where the horses go when loaded into a tip truck horrifies me. It is beyond offensive. So You Are won eight races and $1.4 million in prizemoney, including the St Leger Stakes at Randwick on Everest Day in October.

Yet in death he was devalued to the level of a worthless couch. News, results and expert analysis from the weekend of sport are sent every Monday.