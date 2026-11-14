Socceroos beat Qatar 3-0 in Doha friendly with three first-half goals

Australia defeated Asian Cup champions Qatar 3-0 in a Doha friendly, scoring three first-half goals through Riley McGree, Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda while handing debuts to four players.

The Socceroos produced one of their most emphatic performances under coach Tony Popovic, beating Asian Cup holders Qatar 3-0 in a one-sided friendly in Doha on Friday local time, Saturday morning AEDT.

Socceroos Dominate Qatar With Early Goals

Three first-half goals from Riley McGree, Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda put the match to bed by the break in front of the champions home fans. The win was built on an aggressive high press that a hapless Qatar failed to handle. Two of the three goals came directly from errant passes by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada, who endured a nightmare performance in only his second international appearance.

Also read McGree helps Socceroos put drama behind them and leave Qatar reeling

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui watched his strangely lethargic and toothless side offer almost nothing in reply. In the fifth minute Abunada attempted a short pass to his central defenders and delivered it straight to McGree, who slotted home left-footed into an unguarded net. It was the Middlesbrough creators second international goal, a gift four years after his first.

McGree, who missed the World Cup through injury, ran the midfield show early on and also fired narrowly over with a volley in the 17th minute. Just after the half-hour, another aimless Abunada clearance allowed Connor Metcalfe to pounce and release Yengi, who finished neatly. Five minutes before the break, more neat pressing and distribution from Metcalfe freed Irankunda to smash home his eighth international goal.

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It was the first time in five years the Socceroos had scored three in an overseas international, and they could have had six by the break. Popovic rang the changes in the second half, handing debuts to Eli Adams, Sam Klein, Kasey Bos and Diesel Herrington, while the returning Gianni Stensness came off the bench for his first minutes for Australia in more than four years.

Substitutions Impact Socceroos Second Half Flow

Kusini Yengi replaced brother Tete at the break, Bos joined absent older sibling Jordy as a full Socceroo on 65 minutes, and Diesel Herrington replaced Lucas Herrington in the final 10 minutes. Naturally, the Socceroos lost cohesion and momentum after the raft of substitutions, but they still kept a clean sheet and denied Qatar a single shot on target for the match.

The hosts did not fire their first tame shot until the 72nd minute, and an offside goal in the 88th minute was the closest they came. Popovic had little to complain about afterwards, aside from the fact his side could and should have scored more. It was testing conditions, wasnt easy for the players, he said. We could see that they were finding it hard to breathe and move in these conditions.

The pitch was quite hard underneath. Its not what they are accustomed to in Europe. The win was what we wanted and we set the game up with a very good first-half. We won some balls high up the pitch, which is always encouraging, in difficult conditions.

A lot of the boys have come from Europe where it is a lot cooler, so we were tested physically to be that aggressive. He added: I think a few more goals from our good play, and we started the second half well, and I think when we made all the changes, I think we lost a lot of cohesion and we lost our way a little bit.

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But it was important for those boys to get minutes and to rest some of the boys that need to back up against Jordan, and some debutants, which is always a special moment. We lost a bit of cohesion and fluency, but we got a lot of debuts as well, so special moment for them.

Metcalfe Impresses In Central Midfield Role

Another positive was Connor Metcalfes performance in central midfield next to Paul Okon jnr, which further cemented the FC St. Pauli star as a viable option to play there at international level instead of his usual wide attacking position. Metcalfe set up the second and third goals with his pressing and passing, capping a fine night.

With first-choice players Mohamed Toure, Cristian Volpato, Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Lewis Miller and Aiden ONeill all currently sidelined through injury, the performance showcased the growing depth of the Socceroos and hinted again at the serious potential of this current generation. Australia finished with 14 shots on goal, while Qatar managed just three and none on target.

The Socceroos will play again next Tuesday local time, Wednesday AEDT, in another friendly against Jordan, the team Qatar beat in the last Asian Cup final four years ago. The match will also take place in Doha after being shifted from Amman due to security concerns, the result of several days of delicate behind-the-scenes negotiations by Football Australia after Socceroos players expressed their unwillingness to travel to Jordan.

Popovic Contract Extension Talks Looming

Popovic and his men are relieved they will not have to make the trip and seemed relaxed and confident from the start against Qatar. That game could prove to be Popovics final match in charge of the Socceroos if he is unable to come to an agreement with Football Australia over a contract extension.

The Socceroos can now face Jordan with confidence, perhaps just a little miffed they will not be back in the Middle East in January for the Asian Cup now that it has been rescheduled to December 2027 in Saudi Arabia because of the regional conflict.