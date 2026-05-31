Socceroos Face Mexico in World Cup Dress Rehearsal at Rose Bowl

Australia's national soccer team, the Socceroos, played a friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, as a final tune-up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match featured a near-full-strength Australian lineup, offering clues to Coach Tony Popovic's World Cup plans. With a crowd of over 75,000 heavily supporting Mexico, the game simulated the hostile atmosphere expected in their World Cup opener against the United States. Key details, including lineup decisions, match conditions, and the iconic venue's significance, were highlighted.

The Socceroos faced Mexico in a friendly match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena , California, serving as a key preparation for both teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match setting was spectacular, with ideal weather and a massive crowd heavily favoring Mexico, creating an intimidating atmosphere similar to what Australia will encounter in their upcoming World Cup opener against the United States in Seattle. Analysis of Tony Popovic's lineup indicated he fielded a near-full-strength side, hinting at his preferred starting XI for the World Cup, though the final 26-player squad decisions were still pending.

The game itself saw Mexico dominate possession early, testing Australian defender Harry Souttar, while the Socceroos absorbed pressure and looked to counter. The match conditions mirrored World Cup standards with up to 11 substitutions allowed and scheduled drinks breaks. Overall, the fixture provided invaluable experience in a high-pressure, pro-Mexican environment, making it an excellent rehearsal for Australia's World Cup campaign





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Socceroos Mexico Friendly Match 2026 FIFA World Cup Rose Bowl Tony Popovic Harry Souttar World Cup Preparation Australia Vs USA Pasadena

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