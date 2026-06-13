Socceroos fans take over Vancouver for 2026 World Cup

Australian football fans have descended upon Vancouver for the 2026 World Cup, with many spending over $15,000 to be in North America for the tournament. The fans are optimistic about Australia's chances and are enjoying the local food and drink, despite the high costs.

Socceroos fans have descended upon Vancouver for the 2026 World Cup , with many spending over $15,000 to be in North America for the tournament. The fans, who are optimistic about Australia 's chances, have become inescapable in downtown Vancouver , with their green and gold jerseys dominating the city's streets.

According to FIFA, Australia ranks among the top 10 nations in terms of supporter ticket purchases, alongside footballing countries like England, Germany, and Brazil. The Socceroos' coach, Tony Popovic, praised the travelling supporters, saying it's wonderful to see so many Australian fans in Vancouver. The fans have been busy exploring the city, with many visiting popular spots like Granville Street, a main road that has been transformed into a pedestrian mall for the tournament.

The fans have also been enjoying the local food and drink, with prices ranging from $C20 for a beer to $C10.50 for a slice of pizza. Despite the high costs, the fans are undeterred, with many saying it's worth it to support their team. One fan, Les Street, has spent just under $6000 on tickets and is looking to attend more games, but the cost factor is limiting.

Another fan, Dale Roberts, has spent $750 on a Eurovision finals ticket and is now in Vancouver for the World Cup, with his partner Mike Jones estimating their trip will cost them roughly $12,000 each. The fans are excited to watch Australia play Turkiye on Sunday and are hoping for a good result. With the Socceroos' coach praising the travelling supporters, it's clear that the Australian fans are a force to be reckoned with in Vancouver.

The fans' optimism and enthusiasm are contagious, and it's clear that they are going to make the most of their time in North America. As one fan, Will Benedict, said, 'It's not cheap, but it's the World Cup, and to watch Australia get a result against the US on home territory would be one of the greatest moments.





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