Socceroos' Final 26: Format, Key Decisions, and World Cup Hopes

An in-depth look at Australia's 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, examining coach Tony Popovic's selection choices, the blend of experience and youth, and the key battles for starting positions as the team prepares for the tournament in Canada and the USA.

The hard conversations were over. Four players had departed, and just happy faces remained. Tony Popovic reckons it's something he'll never forget, as he looked around the room at the 26 players that were hand-picked for the task of delivering success for Australia at the World Cup this month.

"It was a very smart looking room," the coach revealed with a smile. "It felt special. " For some, like four-time World Cup participant Mathew Leckie or Aziz Behich, heading to his third, the joy is evident. While for the large contingent of young stars achieving this dream for the first time, it might take a little longer to realise the full scale of the moment.

They were "just trying to process what's going on here," he said.

"It will hit them. " Being in the 26 is an achievement. Stepping onto the field at all, even more so. There are countless players who have been part of World Cup squads and not seen a minute.

So, as 26 Australian players made their way into their Oakland base camp for the first time, suited and with boots at the ready, that next goal is clear. Some form lines have emerged that we can broadly read into - with the caveat that Popovic has never been afraid to make bold selection calls during his tenure.

'Without a doubt': What sparked Socceroos gamble as Popovic explains biggest WC calls When do the Socceroos play every match at the FIFA World Cup? It would be a shock of monumental proportions if Mat Ryan isn't in goal for Australia's first group stage game against Turkiye in Vancouver on June 14.

Dropping Ryan, his captain, to the bench, was one of the first big decisions Popovic made when he took charge of the national side for the first time in October 2024. The shot-stopper was overlooked for a starting spot for three straight games as other contenders stood up. But he managed to regain his place between the sticks for November's World Cup qualifier against Bahrain and was the No.1 choice until qualification was achieved.

His incredible club form also helped Levante escape relegation from La Liga.

"The experience; something that we don't have too much of in terms of age or World Cup experience," Popovic said. Paul Izzo and Patrick Beach are quality back-ups. Goalkeeping depth has always been a luxury for Australia. No player was able to nail down the role in Qatar.

Lewis Miller was building a strong case for this World Cup until he ruptured his Achilles playing for Blackburn against QPR in the Championship in February. That left Jacob Italiano as the clear first-choice option and the 24-year-old, who plays for Grazer AK in Austria, has made the role his own with a string of impressive displays.

Italiano only made his debut during the October window games against Canada and the USA last year but has looked more than comfortable at international level. Kai Trewin is the closest player in terms of profile in the squad to Italiano, but the former Perth Glory man looks like getting first crack. Circati plays in Serie A with Parma, and Souttar and Burgess have played in the Premier League.

It seems like a dream trio, but they've never actually started a game together under Popovic due to an ACL injury to Circati and then a ruptured Achilles to Souttar over the course of the qualifying campaign. However, Popovic chose to start 18-year-old Lucas Herrington alongside Circati and Souttar against Mexico at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

As impressive as the teenager is, overlooking the experience of Circati, Souttar and Burgess together would be a big decision with World Cup points on the line. Jordan Bos is not only Australia's best left back but also one of the Socceroos' most destructive attacking weapons. He'll enter his debut World Cup off the back of a stunning season for Dutch giants Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Bos scored four goals and provided 11 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for the Rotterdam-based club as they finished second to PSV in the title race. The 23-year-old has earned the trust of Feyenoord manager and Dutch great Robin van Persie and has the potential to be one of the breakout stars of the tournament if all goes to plan.

This established duo is likely to get first crack at the two centre midfield roles in Popovic's system, but there is pressure coming from elsewhere. Retaining the ball and controlling play early in games has been an issue for the Socceroos and Jackson Irvine and Aiden O'Neill will have a large role to play in changing that trend. This will be Irvine's third World Cup.

O'Neill made his debut for Australia straight after Qatar and has been ever-present over the last three years. Between them they boast 111 caps of experience, but young gun Paul Okon-Engstler is increasingly making a strong case to break up the partnership. Sydney-born-and-raised Cristian Volpato's stunning decision to swap Italy for Australia was revealed last week and caught just about everyone by surpris





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Australia Socceroos World Cup 2025 Tony Popovic Mat Ryan Jacob Italiano Jordan Bos Squad Selection

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