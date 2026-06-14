Socceroos Hero Patrick Beach Revels in World Cup Win: 'It Was Absolute Limbs'

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach, a late inclusion in the starting lineup, made crucial saves to secure Australia's World Cup victory, with Nestory Irankunda scoring the decisive goal and dedicating it to Tim Cahill.

The Socceroos have kicked off their World Cup campaign with a stunning victory, and goalkeeper Patrick Beach has emerged as an unexpected hero. Beach, who was only told he would start in goal two days before the match, delivered a series of crucial saves that kept Australia in the game against a formidable opponent.

The victory was sealed by a breathtaking counterattacking goal from Nestory Irankunda, who dedicated his celebration to Australian legend Tim Cahill. Beach described the moment of Irankunda's goal as 'absolute limbs,' capturing the chaos and joy that erupted among players and fans alike. Speaking after the match, Beach revealed the emotional rollercoaster of being thrust into the starting lineup.

'The boss and our keeper coach pulled me aside and told me that I'd be playing, that I have been performing well, and they have confidence in me,' he said. 'They gave me all the confidence I needed to get out there and do my job. ' And he did just that, making a string of impressive saves, including a first-half effort where he tipped a long-range shot onto the post. 'I remember the ball was coming in quickly.

One of their players hit a snap shot in between two of the boys, and I remember just getting down low to my right,' Beach recounted. Irankunda, who scored the winning goal, was quick to praise his goalkeeper.

'He's been training extra hard and I know a lot of people weren't expecting him to start. He came out today, and he's shown the world what he can do. He made a lot of important saves, and if it wasn't for him, the score could have been different. But he saved us,' the forward said.

Irankunda's own goal was a moment of pure instinct.

'My body just started doing what it does. I didn't control anything, it just happened. After I scored, it was crazy. I just saw Mo to my right, I was telling him to relax so I could do my celebration, but he was super excited as well.

And at the end of the day, it was a good goal, in my opinion, and I had to dedicate the celebrations to Tim Cahill,' he explained, referencing his corner flag celebration. The victory was particularly special given the timing, as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of Tim Cahill's iconic goals against Japan in the 2006 World Cup. Irankunda cited Cahill as his biggest inspiration.

'He is my biggest inspiration in Australian football, and I look up to him and I want to be like him one day. And you know, I'm really, really, really proud of myself to get the goal.

' Beach echoed the sentiment, calling the win a dream come true. 'This is all you think about as a kid. This is the pinnacle, to play for your country on the world stage. And to get a result in the first game and against a really good opposition, it's just one of the best nights.

' Coach Tony Popovic expressed immense pride in his team. 'As head coach, to experience this, put a smile on these people's faces that have travelled so far to support us, and I'm just happy for a wonderful young group of men. ' The Socceroos now look ahead to their next matches, buoyed by a performance that showcased their pace, resilience, and depth.

For Beach, the journey from unexpected starter to national hero is a testament to hard work and seizing the moment. As he reflected on the win, one image stood out: the sight of 10,000 Australian fans in yellow and green going wild in Vancouver.

'Seeing the whole crowd jump up in yellow and green, everyone just went crazy. I went crazy with the crowd behind, so it was an unbelievable moment, and something that we'll remember for sure.





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Socceroos Patrick Beach Nestory Irankunda World Cup Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Champagne football’: Americans lose their minds at ‘best half ever’ in dream World Cup start‘Champagne football’: Americans lose their minds at ‘best half ever’ in dream World Cup start

Read more »

‘A performance the world will notice’: Socceroos player ratings after World Cup win over TurkeyThe Socceroos won their opening match over Turkey. Here are our player ratings from a special win in Vancouver.

Read more »

‘A performance the world will notice’: Socceroos player ratings after World Cup win over TurkeyThe Socceroos won their opening match over Turkey. Here are our player ratings from a special win in Vancouver.

Read more »

Socceroos shock as Patrick Beach starts in goal over Mat Ryan for World Cup opener against TurkeyTony Popovic made several surprise selections for Australia's World Cup opener against Turkey, most notably dropping established goalkeeper Mat Ryan for 22-year-old Patrick Beach. Beach, in only his third international appearance, delivered a remarkable performance with eight saves, keeping a clean sheet as Australia secured a historic result. The decision echoes a similar bold call by Guus Hiddink in 2006 when Zeljko Kalac replaced Mark Schwarzer against Croatia. Beach expressed immense joy, highlighting the significance of the win for the nation.

Read more »