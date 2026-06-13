Socceroos Launch World Cup 2026 Campaign Against Turkiye

Australia begins its World Cup 2026 journey with a clash against Turkiye, aiming for a deep run in the expanded tournament.

The Socceroos will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday, June 14, against Turkiye , with the match scheduled for 2pm AEST at a yet-to-be-announced venue in North America.

This marks Australia's seventh consecutive World Cup appearance, a testament to the nation's consistent football development. The expanded tournament, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offers the Socceroos a unique opportunity to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Round of 16.

Australia enters the competition with high expectations following their heroic performance in Qatar 2022, where they advanced to the knockout stage and narrowly lost 2-1 to eventual champions Argentina. The team, led by head coach Graham Arnold, is determined to build on that momentum and make a deeper run in 2026. Group D presents a challenging yet navigable path. After facing Turkiye, the Socceroos will take on Paraguay on June 26 in Santa Clara, California.

The final group match is against a yet-to-be-determined opponent from the intercontinental playoffs. Turkiye, known for their passionate support and technical flair, will pose a stiff test in the opener. Australia will rely on key players like captain Mat Ryan, midfielder Jackson Irvine, and forward Craig Goodwin.

However, there is a minor injury concern: star striker Mohamed Toure missed a crucial training session this week due to illness, as reported by ESPN. His availability for the opener remains uncertain, but the squad depth provides alternatives, including Mitch Duke and Jamie Maclaren. The Socceroos' defensive solidity and counter-attacking prowess will be crucial in navigating the group. Fans across Australia can catch every match live on SBS On Demand, which will stream all 104 World Cup matches.

Additionally, free live sites and fan zones will be set up in major cities, including PJs in the City screening Socceroos matches on giant outdoor screens. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as the nation rallies behind the team. Beyond the group stage, the knockout rounds pose formidable challenges, but the expanded format increases the margin for error. Australia's recent World Cup success has ignited a football boom in the country, with increased participation and investment.

A deep run in 2026 could further elevate the sport's profile. The Socceroos are not just aiming to compete; they intend to inspire a generation and prove that Australia belongs among football's elite. With a blend of experienced veterans and emerging talents, the squad is poised to write a new chapter in the nation's football history





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