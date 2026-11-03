Socceroos and Matildas players sue Football Australia over revenue share

The Socceroos and Matildas are taking Football Australia to the NSW Supreme Court over claims the revenue share agreement is not being serviced properly, with the PFA pursuing a seven-figure sum.

The Socceroos and Matildas are suing Football Australia over whether players are getting a fair share of FA revenues, with the players' union pursuing a seven-figure sum on their behalf.

The legal action has been launched in the NSW Supreme Court by Professional Footballers Australia, the players' union, on behalf of the national team players. The union is expected to argue the revenue share agreement between the governing body and national teams players is not being serviced properly. The central issue is believed to surround FA's commercial deals and whether players are getting a fair share of FA revenues.

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National Team Revenue Sharing Agreement

As part of the existing collective bargaining agreement signed in 2023, Socceroos and Matildas players receive a share of FA's national team revenues. Registration fees or sponsors for junior participation programs are strictly off limits to senior national team players. But anything relating to the Socceroos and Matildas, such as ticketing, broadcast or sponsorship, makes its way back into players' pockets.

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National teams contribute up to half of FA's revenues, with players receiving an 18 to 20 per cent cut of all relevant commercial arrangements. There are also mechanisms in the pay agreement that incentivise players and FA to work together and push for more, allowing both sides to share the spoils of stronger deals. But the players feel they are not getting their fair share, with the PFA launching legal action in the NSW Supreme Court on their behalf.

The dispute is the latest high-profile legal action against FA, which settled out of court with Macarthur FC over claims the club was misled by the governing body in the lead-up to its A-League entry in 2020. The legal dispute with players comes ahead of Socceroos matches in the Middle East during the November window, where tensions are expected to be heightened by the conflict in the region.

Upcoming Matches Amid Legal Dispute

Tony Popovic is expected to name his squad later this week to travel to Doha to face Qatar before tackling Jordan in Amman amid a backdrop of increased security concerns. The Matildas beat Haiti 7-1 in October and will host Colombia in a two-friendly series in Canberra and Geelong later this month.

The ill-feeling between the players and the governing body comes in the lead-up to the expiry of the current CBA, which is due to lapse in September next year. Talks are yet to commence over new terms, following an impasse between the PFA and the A-Leagues over a pay deal earlier this year.