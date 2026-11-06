Socceroos Players Urge Football Australia to Reschedule or Relocate Jordan Friendly in Amman Over Security Fears

Socceroos players, through their union, have asked Football Australia to reschedule or relocate their friendly against Jordan in Amman because of safety concerns, while winger Awer Mabil says he would still travel if selected.

Socceroos players have urged Football Australia to reschedule or relocate their upcoming friendly against Jordan in Amman because of safety concerns in the Middle East.

Socceroos Players Urge Football Australia to Relocate or Reschedule Friendly Match

The players made their position clear through their union, Professional Footballers Australia. Australia are due to travel to face Qatar in Doha next Saturday AEDT and then Jordan in Amman four days later. But some players have been reluctant to travel to the region amid instability. The friendlies are no longer serving as key Asian Cup preparation.

Also read Socceroos set Christmas deadline for Popovic decision as rival coaches circle

The Asian Football Confederation postponed that tournament, originally scheduled for January and February in Saudi Arabia, following an attack on Riyadh international airport by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Socceroos squad was expected to be named on Friday but that announcement has been pushed back to the weekend amid question marks over whether some players will withdraw.

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Indonesia football association has already cancelled a 13 November planned friendly against Jordan in Amman amid an escalation in violence in the area. Professional Footballers Australia made it clear Australian players did not want to proceed with the game in Amman. PFA chief executive Beau Busch said in a statement: The PFA has worked with Football Australia over recent weeks in relation to security concerns regarding the upcoming assembly and engaged its own independent security experts.

With the full support of the PFA, the players have overwhelmingly expressed their view that the Jordan match should be rescheduled or relocated. Earlier on Friday, winger Awer Mabil, 31, said he would be happy to travel if selected. Mabil said: I am always happy to be selected for the national team and representing your country. I think it is the best honour that you can have as a player.

Mabil Reiterates Willingness to Travel for National Team Despite Security Concerns

He added: So I am sure they will also take up the measures of the security. And for me, I am always available no matter where we go because it is an honour and you never know when you will play for your national team again.

Mabil said: So, if you are called up, I think well if I am called up then my hand is up to go anywhere because I am sure also the FA they have the security and they will not put us in a risky position. One veteran said he would not boycott the tour but teammates are overwhelmingly opposed. The squad delay and the union statement underline the uncertainty around the trip.

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Awer Mabil Backs Tony Popovic Amid Coaching Future Uncertainty

Mabil also backed Tony Popovic after the coach future was plunged into uncertainty by the Asian Cup postponement, but stopped short of calling for him to remain at his post. Popovic signed a short-term extension on the eve of the World Cup until after the Asian Cup. His contract will expire early next year, leaving the experienced mentor and Football Australia to decide whether he takes Australia into the World Cup qualifying cycle and the rescheduled Asian Cup.

Mabil said: After this World Cup you can see what he was implementing. It has been great for the nation. He has set some great foundations and I think this Asian Cup was going to be a big moment for the country for him to stamp his mark, because I feel with what he has done has set the right foundations to win stuff.

Mabil added: I am happy for him and whatever he does I think he will be very good, because he is a great leader, he is a great coach and he has got great backing behind him. He said: So I think Australia is lucky also to have him and whether that is for the Asian Cup to come for the future, whatever he will do I think he will have success.