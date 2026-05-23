The Championship play-offs ended with Middlesbrough's 76-minute performance from Socceroo Riley McGree in their defeat to Hull City in the final at Wembley. Southampton, Coventry, and Ipswich Town achieved automatic promotion to the English Premier League.

Soccer oo Riley McGree played 76 minutes in Middlesbrough's Championship playoff final defeat to Hull City, who were promoted to the English Premier League after beating Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship play-off final at Wembley .

Southampton beat Middlesbrough in the semifinals and were expelled from the play-offs after being found guilty of spying on three teams during the season. Coventry and Ipswich Town earned automatic promotion to the English Premier League after finishing first and second on the EFL Championship League table.

Middlesbrough's two Socceroos, Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera, have been left shattered after all the drama surrounding the Championship play-offs ended with a deflating, last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Premier League-bound Hull City at Wembley. Hull's hero Oli McBurnie scored late in stoppage time to send the Tigers into the top flight for the first time in nine years, joining automatically promoted champions Coventry and Ipswich in the EPL.

Middlesbrough's Wembley curse continued as they have now lost at the national stadium for the sixth time in as many appearances, leaving plenty of frustration for McGree, in particular, who has suffered play-off heartbreak before with Boro, having lost out to Coventry in the semifinals in 2023





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Sports Socceroos Riley Mcgree Sammy Silvera Hul City EFL Championship Play-Off Final Wembley Middlesbrough's Two Socceroos Championship Play-Offs Wembley Curse Play-Off Heartbreak

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