Socceroos squad announcement delayed as PFA pushes to relocate Jordan friendly

Football Australia has postponed the release of Tony Popovic's Socceroos squad amid pressure to move the November 17 friendly against Jordan from Amman due to security concerns, with players reluctant to travel.

Football Australia has delayed the announcement of Tony Popovic's Socceroos squad for this month's friendlies amid mounting pressure to relocate the match against Jordan. Players are strongly opposed to travelling to the country over security fears.

The squad was due to be unveiled on Friday for two games against Qatar and Jordan. The matches were booked as warm-up fixtures ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, which was set to take place in January. An FA spokesperson confirmed the squad announcement will now occur over the weekend.

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Jordan security concerns delay squad announcement

However, the chances of the window unfolding as scheduled appear increasingly unlikely. The delay comes amid heightened regional tensions and renewed violence within Jordan. A security officer was stabbed to death in a suspected terrorist attack in Amman on Thursday. Less than two weeks earlier, gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in the country's south, killing nine people.

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Professional Footballers Australia has called for the November 17 match in Amman to be moved to another venue or date. The PFA acted after Indonesia withdrew from its own scheduled friendly in the Jordanian capital, citing concerns for player safety. PFA chief executive Beau Busch said the association had worked with Football Australia over recent weeks on security concerns. He said the PFA also engaged its own independent security experts.

Busch stated that with the full support of the PFA, the players have overwhelmingly expressed their view that the Jordan match should be rescheduled or relocated. The Jordan Football Association said in a statement that their match against the Socceroos is still scheduled to take place without any changes.

Players reluctant to travel to Jordan

However, Australia's players remain reluctant to travel to Jordan, which borders Israel, Palestine and Saudi Arabia. The players are comfortable playing in Qatar next Saturday at 1.45am AEDT. Qatar is one of only two Middle Eastern nations, along with the United Arab Emirates, where the Australian government's travel advice is at level two. That level advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution.

Jordan is currently at level three, meaning Australians are advised to reconsider their need to travel there due to elevated risks. Football Australia's executive director of football, Heather Garriock, told this masthead on Wednesday that players who did not want to participate could remove themselves from selection without consequence. Sources familiar with the situation, who are not authorised to comment, said it remains unclear if players could be selected if they were willing to play in Qatar only.

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It is also unclear whether all players in the squad due to be revealed over the weekend would need to be open to playing in both locations. The standoff raises questions about the future of Tony Popovic as national team coach. Qatar and Jordan were finalists from the last Asian Cup and were viewed as ideal opponents for the Socceroos' preparation for the next edition of the tournament.

Uncertainty over Tony Popovic contract

The potential cancellation of the Jordan fixture adds complexity to Popovic's managerial standing. To remain in the job for the 2027 Asian Cup's new dates, Popovic and Football Australia will need to agree on new contract terms, whether it be another 12-month term or encompassing the full World Cup cycle through to 2030. The new tournament dates take place over the Christmas and New Year's period to avoid Ramadan, which begins on January 28, 2028.

Popovic's current contract expires at the end of the year. Garriock has set a Christmas deadline to sort out Popovic's future, warning that other coaches were knocking on the door. Sources say Kevin Muscat shapes as the primary target if Popovic decides to step away from the Socceroos. Popovic, the former Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos title-winning coach, has long held ambitions of steering the national team, for whom he represented on 46 occasions.