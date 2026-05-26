Socceroos Squad Finalised: Popovic's Final Three Decisions

The Socceroos' 26-man squad for the World Cup has been finalised, with just three decisions left to make for coach Tony Popovic. The announcement has brought surprises, but the picture Popovic has been working towards is now clear.

For the past few weeks, coach Tony Popovic has been unveiling the names of players who have been invited to the Socceroos ' 26-man squad. The final line-up has landed, with just 29 players in contention and less than a week to go until Popovic has to submit his final list to FIFA.

There are surprises in the announcement, but the picture Popovic has been working towards is now clear, leaving him with just three decisions left to make. Two players who almost certainly would have made the squad if it weren't for badly timed injuries are Riley McGree and Patrick Yazbek.

McGree suffered a hamstring injury in the English Championship's play-off final, while Yazbek did his quad in the warm-up before the Major League Soccer side's CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg against Mexican outfit Tigres. The injuries have opened the door for others, particularly Cameron Devlin, who appears to be the direct beneficiary of the midfield reshuffle Yazbek's injury has triggered.

One of the three players to be cut will be a goalkeeper, with a clear hierarchy among the four remaining players. The other two players who will be cut depend on the balance of the squad and which departments are best stocked in terms of depth. Assuming that Popovic believes Kai Trewin is adequate back-up for Jacob Italiano at right wing-back, then one of Kye Rowles, Jason Geria, Milos Degenek or Lucas Herrington won't make it.

Up front, Mitchell Duke is one of those who has been sent home, ending his bid to make a second World Cup. With Mohamed Toure the nailed-on first-choice striker, it looks like a head-to-head battle between Brandon Borrello and bolter Tete Yengi, who has received a first-time call-up, to be the alternative option.

The final auditions will take place on Sunday at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Socceroos will face World Cup co-hosts Mexico in their penultimate friendly before their opening Group D fixture





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Socceroos Tony Popovic World Cup Riley Mcgree Patrick Yazbek Cameron Devlin Kai Trewin Kye Rowles Jason Geria Milos Degenek Lucas Herrington Mitchell Duke Mohamed Toure Brandon Borrello Tete Yengi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Socceroos dealt World Cup blow as key attacker Riley McGree injured at WembleyRiley McGree’s hopes of appearing at the World Cup are hanging in the balance after hobbling off with a hamstring injury during the Championship playoff final

Read more »

BREAKING: Socceroos star’s World Cup dream dashed in cruel double blowBREAKING: Socceroos star’s World Cup dream dashed in cruel double blow

Read more »

Breaking: Socceroos dealt World Cup injury blow with star midfielder ruled outThe Socceroos have been dealt a massive injury blow ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup, with midfielder Riley McGree ruled out of the tournament.

Read more »

Vital Socceroos star ruled out in major World Cup blowAustralia will be without one of their most creative and influential players for the tournament.

Read more »