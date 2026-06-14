Socceroos Stun Turkey in World Cup Opener with Bold Selection Moves

Australia's Socceroos defeat Turkey 2-0 in their World Cup opener, with coach Tony Popovic's daring lineup changes - including dropping captain Mat Ryan - paying off as young stars Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe score.

The Socceroos have made a dream start to their World Cup campaign with a stunning 2-0 victory over Turkey in Vancouver, fueled by bold selection calls from coach Tony Popovic .

The decision to drop captain Mat Ryan for unproven goalkeeper Patrick Beach, start 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon jnr ahead of vice-captain Jackson Irvine, and include young winger Nestory Irankunda in the lineup proved to be masterstrokes as all three delivered standout performances. The win inside a packed BC Place Stadium marks the first time Australia has won an opening match at a World Cup in 20 years, placing them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages.

Popovic expressed immense pride in his team, noting that 10 of the starting eleven were making their World Cup debuts. Fill-in captain Harry Souttar was the only experienced player in the lineup. Popovic told SBS: Proud to be here as head coach. To experience this, put a smile on these people faces that have travelled so far to support us.

And just happy for a wonderful young group of men. Proud of the staff for the work they put in. Some good decisions there on the sideline. Tried to guide them, tried to support the players.

They were outstanding. It took only 27 minutes for Popovic controversial choices to pay off. Beach made a sharp save to deny Turkey star Arda Guler, then quickly released the ball to Okon, who threaded a pass to Irankunda. The Watford attacker cut inside and fired a near-post finish past the Turkish goalkeeper.

Popovic praised the young combination: It was quite special to see the young boys combining to score a goal. Can underestimate what this will do for their confidence and belief. Emotionally, it will take a lot out of the players, this game, so we got to get back and recover well and focus on the US. The goal came against the run of play, as Turkey had dominated possession in Australia half.

The second goal followed a similar pattern. Midfielder Connor Metcalfe picked up the ball just inside Turkey half, took a settling touch, and unleashed a low left-footed drive that beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 75th minute. The goal sent the 10,000 Australian fans present into delirium. Beach, widely considered Australia third-choice goalkeeper, was exceptional.

He made several crucial saves, including a fingertip stop to deny Abdulkerim Bardakci long-range effort immediately after Australia first goal. He later denied Guler free-kick and blocked Kerem Akturkoglu shot from point-blank range in the 78th minute. Popovic expressed faith in Beach: It something that we always seen, and I got a lot of belief in the young man. He stood up today, so very happy for him.

The victory sets up a tantalizing Group D clash against the United States, who won their opener 3-1 against Paraguay. Australia now looks well on track to qualify for the knockout stages, with the team confidence soaring after this historic result. The bold tactical gamble by Popovic has been fully vindicated, and the Socceroos have announced themselves as a force to be reckoned with in this tournament





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