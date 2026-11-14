Socceroos beat Qatar 3-0 in Doha friendly as Popovic hands out four debuts

The Socceroos dominated two-time reigning Asian champions Qatar 3-0 in a Doha friendly, with Riley McGree, Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda scoring. Coach Tony Popovic handed debuts to four players before next week's match against Jordan.

The Socceroos have taken another assured step in the right direction, dominating two-time reigning Asian champions Qatar in a commanding 3-0 friendly victory in Doha on Saturday morning (AEDT).

The match was originally booked as a warm-up ahead of a tournament that has now been delayed by 12 months, so there was little riding on it aside from advancing the team's overall development and blooding some new faces. Coach Tony Popovic rolled out his strongest available team, and their first-half performance was as aggressive and dominant as they have been during his tenure.

Also read McGree helps Socceroos put drama behind them and leave Qatar reeling

Socceroos Dominate Qatar With Three Goals

It proved that the recent promise of the Brazil friendly series is being built upon, with Riley McGree, Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda all finding the net. The goals came on the back of mistakes forced by the Socceroos' high press, which a hapless Qatar failed to deal with. Two of them came directly from errant passes by Qatar's goalkeeper, Mahmud Abunada, who endured a nightmare performance.

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Popovic rang the changes in the second half, handing debuts to Eli Adams, Sam Klein, Kasey Bos and Diesel Herrington. The returning Gianni Stensness also came off the bench for his first minutes for Australia in more than four years.

Naturally, the Socceroos lost a bit of momentum as a consequence of all of those substitutions, but while they could not find an additional goal, they still kept a clean sheet while denying Qatar a single shot on target for the match. Qatar did not fire their first shot until the 72nd minute. Popovic had little to complain about afterwards, aside from the fact they could and should have scored more. He said: We were very aggressive.

Popovic Addresses Challenging Pitch Conditions

It was testing conditions, wasn't easy for the players. We could see that they were finding it hard to breathe and move in these conditions. The pitch was quite hard underneath. It's not what they're accustomed to in Europe.

He added: I think we could have added a few more goals from our good play, and we started the second half well, and I think when we made all the changes, I think we lost a lot of cohesion and we lost our way a little bit. But it was important for those boys to get minutes and to rest some of the boys that need to back up against Jordan, and some debutants, which is always a special moment.

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Another positive was Connor Metcalfe's performance in central midfield next to Paul Okon jnr. It further cemented the FC St. Pauli star as a viable option to play there at international level instead of his usual wide attacking position.

Socceroos Depth Showcased Amidst Injuries

With first-choice players Mohamed Toure, Cristian Volpato, Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Lewis Miller and Aiden O'Neill all currently sidelined through injury, the performance showcased the growing depth of the Socceroos and hinted again at the serious potential of this current generation of players. The Socceroos will play again next week in another friendly against Jordan, the team Qatar beat in the last Asian Cup final four years ago.

That match will also take place in Doha, the result of several days of delicate behind-the-scenes negotiations by Football Australia, after Socceroos players expressed their unwillingness to travel to Amman due to security fears. That game could prove to be Popovic's final match in charge of the Socceroos if he is unable to come to an agreement with Football Australia over a contract extension.