Socceroos World Cup Squad Announced with Uncapped Strikers and Young Core

Coach Tony Popovic reveals Australia's 26-man World Cup squad featuring two uncapped strikers and a promising group of young players, while veteran Martin Boyle misses out through injury and others like Joe Gauci and Kye Rowles are cut.

Australia's national football team, the Socceroos , has announced its squad for the upcoming World Cup , with coach Tony Popovic making several bold selection choices. Among the notable absentees are goalkeeper Joe Gauci, defender Kye Rowles, and forwards Brandon Borrello and Martin Boyle, who were cut from the training squad to meet the 26-player limit.

The squad features two uncapped strikers: Cristian Volpato, a former Italy youth international who switched allegiances after paperwork was finalized recently, and Tete Yengi, who impressed with Japanese club Machida Zelvia. Popovic acknowledged the difficult decisions and praised all players for their efforts during the pre-camp. He also recognized the contributions of those omitted, noting that they could still be called up before the tournament due to FIFA's injury replacement rules.

The squad includes a mix of experienced veterans like Mathew Leckie, Maty Ryan, Jackson Irvine, and Aziz Behich, alongside a promising young core. Young talents such as Lucas Herrington, who recently moved to MLS side Colorado Rapids, Mo Toure, Nestory Irankinda, Alessandro Circati, and Jordy Bos-all aged 23 or under-are already proving themselves in Europe's top leagues. The A-League Men contingent comprises Behich, Paul Okon-Engstler, Nishan Velupillay, Patrick Beach, and Leckie.

Okon-Engstler, the 21-year-old son of assistant coach Paul Okon, has European experience with Benfica and could attract more attention. Beach and Velupillay are also potential overseas prospects, while Leckie, aged 35 and recently returned from injury, earned his spot after a strong performance against Mexico.

The full squad list includes defenders like Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, and Kai Trewin; midfielders Cameron Devlin, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, and Paul Okon-Engstler; and forwards Ajdin Hrustic, Nestory Irankunda, Awer Mabil, Mohamed Touré, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, and Tete Yengi. This blend of youth and experience aims to provide an attacking spark for Australia in the World Cup





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Socceroos World Cup Tony Popovic Cristian Volpato Tete Yengi Harry Souttar Lucas Herrington Mathew Leckie Australia National Football Team

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