Socceroos World Cup Squad: Volpato U-Turn and Yengi Emerge as Key Talking Points

The Socceroos' final World Cup squad features 17 debutants, a controversial return for Cristian Volpato, and a bolter in striker Yengi, as coach Tony Popovic balances youth with experience.

The Socceroos have announced their final 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup , with several surprises and controversial inclusions making headlines. The squad, which will compete in Group D against Turkiye, the United States, and Paraguay, features 17 players who will be making their World Cup debut.

This blend of youth and experience is a deliberate strategy by coach Tony Popovic, who has relied on seasoned campaigners from the Qatar 2022 campaign to guide the newcomers. The announcement comes on the heels of a 1-0 friendly loss to tournament co-hosts Mexico on Sunday, a match that highlighted both the team's potential and areas needing improvement.

One of the most talked-about selections is Cristian Volpato, the 22-year-old former Roma prodigy who had previously rejected the Socceroos to pursue his dream of playing for Italy. Volpato had been adamant about his Azzurri ambitions, stating that his dream was always to represent Italy, influenced by his family's passion for the 2006 World Cup-winning team.

However, after months of speculation and a reported change of heart, Volpato officially switched his allegiance to Australia on Friday. Popovic explained that the decision came from the player himself, saying, The player wants to play for Australia. Thats what happened. We didnt chase him up.

Weve always appreciated him as a footballer. The move has divided opinions among fans, with some questioning his commitment and others welcoming his talent. Another uncapped player making the squad is the towering striker Yengi, who has emerged as a bolter after an impressive season with Machida Zelvia in Japan. The 25-year-old, who scored six goals in 22 appearances across the JLeague 1 and AFC Champions League Elite, was on loan from Scottish Championship side Livingston.

He had never been called up to a national team until joining the Socceroos camp a week ago. Yengi is best known for a bizarre incident during the Champions League final, where he was headbutted by Al Ahli defender Zakaria Hawsawi, resulting in a red card for the Saudi player. Now, he aims to make a mark with his football rather than that incident.

Additionally, veteran Mathew Leckie returns to the national team for the first time since 2024, earning his fourth World Cup appearance and matching the record set by Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan. Leckie, who scored the winner against Denmark in Qatar, impressed in Melbourne City's elimination final despite limited A-League appearances this season. With a mix of rising stars and proven veterans, the Socceroos hope to advance past the group stage for the third time in their history





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