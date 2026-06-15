Socceroos' Youngest Ever Scorer Nestory Irankunda Leads Australia to Victory Over Turkiye

Nestory Irankunda becomes youngest Socceroo to score in a World Cup, helping Australia defeat Turkiye 2-0 in their opening match. His family, refugees from Burundi, share their emotional reaction.

Australia ns are celebrating a historic moment in their World Cup campaign after the Socceroos defeated Turkiye in their opening match, with 20-year-old Nestory Irankunda becoming the youngest ever scorer for Australia in World Cup history.

Irankunda, whose family fled the civil war in Burundi before settling in Australia, scored one of the two winning goals in a thrilling encounter that captivated the nation. His sisters Susannah and Gideon shared their emotional reaction to the goal, describing the family's joy and disbelief as they watched the match together.

The win marks a sensational start for Australia, who now face a highly anticipated match against the United States, a team known for their vocal confidence and competitive spirit. The Irankunda family's journey from Burundi to Australia is a story of resilience and hope. Fleeing a devastating civil war, they arrived in Australia as refugees, seeking safety and opportunity.

Nestory, the youngest of the siblings, showed exceptional talent in football from a young age, quickly rising through the ranks to join the Socceroos squad. His goal against Turkiye was not just a personal achievement but a testament to his family's sacrifices and the opportunities Australia provides. The celebration that followed the goal was unforgettable, with family members dropping their food and drinks in shock, and later singing the chant Irankunda baby, Irankunda oh long after the final whistle.

In an interview with Sarah Ferguson, the sisters recalled the tense final minutes of the match, fearing a comeback from the Turkish side. They praised the defenders and goalkeeper for holding the lead, describing the experience as both terrifying and exhilarating. After the game, a FaceTime call with Nestory showed him beaming with joy, surprised by his own celebration of punching the corner flag instead of the expected backflip or dance.

The family expressed immense pride, not only in his achievement but in how he has matured during his time playing for Watford in England. As Australia prepares for the next challenge against the United States, the nation watches with bated breath, hoping for more magic from Irankunda and the Socceroos. The victory over Turkiye has sparked a wave of excitement across Australia, with fans hailing the team's performance and the emergence of a new star.

Nestory Irankunda's story resonates deeply, symbolizing the multicultural fabric of Australian society and the power of sport to unite. His journey from a refugee camp to the World Cup stage inspires many, proving that with determination and support, dreams can become reality. The Socceroos will need to channel that spirit as they face a formidable American side, known for their aggressive play and trash-talking.

But with the momentum of a historic win and the support of a proud nation, Australia is ready to take on any challenge





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