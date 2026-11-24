As Victoria nears its state election, experts warn of a collapsing social contract marked by lost trust, corruption allegations, and systemic mental health failures that amount to social murder.

As Victoria approaches its state election, the state is experiencing an alarming breakdown of the social contract. This is marked by lost trust in government, allegations of corruption, and a widespread sense that authorities have failed to protect the people.

The crisis began with the pandemic and its aftermath, and has accelerated alongside rising crime rates, another feature of social breakdown. The mental health of Victorians is a barometer of this deterioration. Public policy failures in state mental health care are a prime example of how government has broken its foundational bargain with citizens. Neither patients nor the wider community are safe.

Also read Here’s why young voters are the wildcard in Victoria’s election

Understanding The Social Contract Theory

Australians more broadly are living through a volatile period with rising levels of anger, intolerance and mental illness. This is underpinned by a serious threat to the social contract. The social contract, formulated by philosophers during the 18th century Enlightenment, is an unwritten agreement. Individuals give up some total freedoms in exchange for safety, order, and shared benefits from government.

It is essentially a trade-off and explains why people agree to follow laws and live together peacefully. The theory asserted that power lay not with royalty or feudal lords but with the people. Governments only hold power because the people agree to let them govern. In the modern world, government is expected to use tax revenues to fund essential services such as police, roads, health care, schools and defence.

Advertisement

The social contract can break down, either through crises, or by silent erosion over decades under the influence of major shifts in ideology and political economy. Since the 1980s we have seen the collectivist post-war Keynesian economic theory replaced by hardline market-driven neoliberalism. This has privileged the individual and private interests over the common good and created extreme inequality. Government was deliberately weakened to the extent that it struggles to maintain its side of the social contract bargain.

Consequently it has lost respect and trust, as Luis Enrique Ascui notes. In a modern democracy, voting in elections is the main way citizens renew or adjust the social contract. Under healthy conditions, society constantly renegotiates the terms through debates over taxes, healthcare, community safety, climate change, and free speech.

Victorian Social Contract Breakdown

However if a government becomes seriously weakened or corrupt, fails to protect its people, or takes away their rights, citizens have the right to protest, vote leaders out, or demand systemic change. As we approach the state election we are seeing an alarming breakdown of the social contract in Victoria. There is a loss of trust in government and respect for politicians, allegations of corruption, and a sense that government has failed to protect the people.

Emotion arising from this sense of betrayal has clouded rational debate. The term social murder describes preventable deaths caused by harmful social, economic, or political systems rather than direct physical violence. Coined in 1845 by philosopher Friedrich Engels, a wealthy German businessman based in Manchester who with Karl Marx wrote The Communist Manifesto, the concept connects directly to the social contract. It highlights when a society or state knowingly fails to protect the lives of its most vulnerable members.

This term has experienced a major resurgence recently among public health experts, sociologists, and legal scholars. They have applied it to modern crises where policy choices or systemic neglect lead to avoidable loss of life. Examples include the radical policies of Margaret Thatcher who famously asserted there is no such thing as society, and the harsh austerity policies invoked in many nations following the Global Financial Crisis. Social murder is framed as a fundamental violation of the social contract.

Advertisement

Social Murder And Mental Illness Neglect

It argues that when a state abandons vulnerable populations to preventable disasters, health threats or environmental hazards, it fails in its most basic duty to protect human life. Matt Davidson identifies the wilful and enduring neglect of the treatment and care of people with severe mental illness as a classic example of social murder. Recent homicide data confirms this also places the lives and safety of the whole population at risk.

People with severe mental illness make up at least 3 per cent of the population and rates are rising alarmingly especially in young people. The level is similar to the percentage of Indigenous people in Australia. Preventable premature death is a hallmark of both populations. In Indigenous Australians the reduction is eight to nine years, in people with severe mental illness it is a staggering 15 to 20 years.

This is due to a combination of suicide and greatly increased levels of preventable chronic medical illnesses. And the social murder rate for the mentally ill is increasing. The gap is widening not closing. Deinstitutionalisation resulted in a closure of the standalone psychiatric hospitals in Victoria with a loss of thousands of beds.

It also led to the integration of a seriously inadequate number of poorly built new beds with no space or amenity within general hospital campuses. These facilities all too often resemble prisons rather than hospitals. Community services are woefully inadequate to enable the reduced number of beds to work. Post royal commission, the mental health act was rewritten to make involuntary treatment much more difficult.

While everyone agrees that the goal of less restrictive care is desirable, it is only safe to weaken the mental health act when the service system is functioning well enough to make that possible. The cart was put before the horse, and the horse has not yet arrived. The state public mental health system is supposed under the social contract to provide care for that 3 per cent of Victorians with severe mental illness.

It currently only reaches about half and the care provided is time limited and its quality suboptimal, though through no fault of the clinical staff. Few public mental health services offer any of the many recent treatment advances, and what is offered is more containment than care. The calling of a royal commission in Victoria has highlighted these failures, but the breakdown continues as the election looms.