Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale will sign a new comprehensive treaty with Australia in Canberra on Wednesday, after informing Beijing it will not renew its five-year security pact when it expires in April.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale will meet Australia n Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday to strike a new comprehensive treaty embedding Australia as the nation's top security partner.

The two leaders are expected to sign the agreement during the visit. Solomon Islands sources, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Wale's government had recently informed Beijing it would not renew the five-year security pact when it expires in April. China's policing presence in the Solomons is expected to be scaled back significantly as a result of the decision, which has been closely guarded to avoid angering Beijing.

Also read Wong defends US alliance and AUKUS ahead of Solomon Islands treaty signing

China Solomons Security Pact Details

Albanese said in a statement: I look forward to welcoming my friend, Prime Minister Wale, back to Australia as we continue working together to strengthen the security and prosperity of our region. A leaked copy of the China-Solomons security pact, struck in April 2022, states that the agreement remains valid for five years and would automatically extend for another five years without six months' written notice from either side.

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The agreement states that the Solomons can ask China to send police and military personnel to the nation to help maintain social order, and allows Chinese naval vessels to make stopovers in the nation. Former Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, now his nation's official opposition leader, warned Wale against scrapping the agreement on Tuesday.

Sogavare said in a statement that if Wale had decided to ditch the agreement it must explain the reasons for doing so, the assessment undertaken before making the decision and what alternative arrangements will provide the cooperation and assistance previously received. Sogavare said the government must carefully consider what it stands to lose by scrapping the agreement with Beijing. He said: When we dance to the tune of others, we risk losing sight of our own development aspirations.

China Solomons Pact Political Fallout

Sogavare added: At the end of the day, it is not China or Australia that will bear the consequences of decisions made here. It is the people of Solomon Islands. The revelation that China and the Solomons had signed the 2022 security agreement sparked panic in Canberra and jolted that year's federal election, with then opposition frontbencher Penny Wong branding it the worst foreign policy blunder in the Pacific since the end of World War II.

The pact triggered a flurry of diplomatic activity from the Albanese government over the next four years to prevent China signing similar pacts with other Pacific nations. Australia brokered its own security agreements with Pacific nations. A no-confidence motion in September was widely believed to have been linked to China's efforts to scuttle negotiations on a comprehensive treaty with Australia and install a more pro-Beijing government in Canberra.

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Solomon Islands Reset Australia Relations

Wale vowed during a visit to Australia in June that he would review the security agreement with China and promised a reset in the relationship with Australia after years of tension and distrust. Pacific diplomacy sources told this masthead soon after that the new government was seeking a rebalancing of relations. Wale said: The security space, in my own personal opinion, is a little bit too crowded for a small country like the Solomons.

In a major speech to the Senate on Tuesday, Wong said the government was finalising a new comprehensive treaty with Solomon Islands, which will elevate and deepen our partnership. A leaked message from Australia's high commissioner in the Solomons, Jeffrey Roach, to Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister Francis Sade, published in July, shows that each Solomon Islands constituency would be granted an estimated $1.9 million over three years in funding for community priorities through the treaty.

Solomon Islands Australia Treaty Funding Deal

A further $142 million would be provided over two years to help fund Wale's free school education policy plus funding for visa improvements and security requests, with Australia providing a total of $980 million in funding by 2028. Wale will lead a 24-member delegation to Canberra that arrives on Tuesday, reflecting the importance being placed on the visit.

The travelling party is made up of 15 Cabinet ministers, four Members of Parliament and committee chairs, two senior prime ministerial secretaries, the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia, and two ministerial spouses.