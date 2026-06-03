Solomon Islands Prime Minister Vows to Review China Security Deal Amid Push for New Australia Treaty

New Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale announced plans to review the secretive 2022 security agreement with China, signaling a shift in foreign policy as he seeks to 'reset' relations with Australia. The move comes as both nations aim to finalize a comprehensive bilateral treaty by year-end, covering security cooperation, development aid, and expanded visa access.

The Solomon Islands ' newly elected Prime Minister, Matthew Wale , has declared his intention to review the controversial security pact signed with China in 2022, a decision that may strain relations with Beijing.

Wale made the announcement during his first official overseas trip to Canberra, just two weeks after taking office. His visit coincides with plans to negotiate a sweeping new bilateral treaty with Australia by the end of the year, marking a significant shift in the island nation's foreign policy alignments. Speaking to reporters, Wale emphasized the need for a "reset" in the relationship with Australia after a period of tension caused by the Solomon Islands' growing partnership with China.

"We acknowledge that there's been problems over the last few years," Wale stated, referring to the secretive security deal that was signed under the previous government without public disclosure. He revealed that he had to "remove certain people from key positions" to gain access to the document and only managed to read it shortly before his departure for Australia.

While he noted the existence of a non-disclosure clause that prevented immediate publication, he reaffirmed his commitment to reviewing the agreement, as well as other security arrangements the country holds with various nations. This promise echoes his pre-election pledge to release the full text of the China deal, during which he also accused political rivals of "sleazing up to Beijing, trying to kiss their feet.

" The meeting between Wale and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed earlier reports that both sides are pursuing a comprehensive new treaty to upgrade their bilateral relationship. Such agreements are a key tool in Australia's strategy to limit Pacific nations' cooperation with China on critical infrastructure like ports and airports, in exchange for financial support and expanded visa opportunities.

Albanese underscored this goal, saying, "We want Australia to be the security partner of choice in our region, and we want the Pacific family to look after our security in this region.

" A joint statement released after the talks noted that both leaders agreed to commence negotiations toward a comprehensive treaty aimed at cementing their "joint ambition" for the relationship and significantly enhancing development assistance. Senior Solomon Islands sources, speaking anonymously, indicated a target of concluding the treaty by the end of the year.

Additionally, the leaders announced that the Pacific Engagement Visa program for Solomon Islanders would be doubled to 300 slots for the upcoming year, facilitating more citizens to live and work in Australia





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