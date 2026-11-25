The Albanese government secures a Pacific security treaty with Solomon Islands while domestic inflation hits 4.9 percent, fueling political tensions over the upcoming budget.

The federal government is celebrating a significant diplomatic success by signing a new treaty with the Solomon Islands, marking a strategic pivot in the Pacific region. This international achievement contrasts sharply with the domestic political climate, which is currently dominated by anxiety over worsening economic indicators and the pressure of an upcoming budget.

Stagflation Risks and Economic Data

The latest data from the Bureau of Statistics confirms that inflation remains stubbornly high, with the consumer price index rising 4.9 percent in October from a year earlier. This figure is nearly double the midpoint of the Reserve Bank's target range, validating concerns held by households and businesses about the cost of living. The increase coincides with signs of weaker economic growth and a rapid deterioration in the labour market, as the jobless rate hit 4.9 percent last month compared to 4.1 percent at the start of the year.

Also read Solomon Islands Signs $980M Australia Treaty, Drops China Security Pact

Political Responses to Economic Pressure

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the figures as an unwelcome but unsurprising reminder of the pressures Australians are under, citing a substantial spike in global oil prices in October as the biggest influence on these numbers. He urged caution against talking the economy down, asserting that prospects for the medium and long term remain good despite current difficulties. However, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor argued that the government's out-of-control spending is driving up inflation and making life harder for families and small businesses.

Reserve Bank and Budget Strategy

The Reserve Bank had already effectively pre-empted the current inflation spike by increasing the cash rate last month for the fifth time this year. Economists predict the central bank will stay on hold at its next meeting next month to better judge the impact of the federal government's looming pre-Christmas budget update. Treasurer Jim Chalmers emphasized the need for a careful balance between addressing risks and managing public pressure, hinting at postponements to infrastructure projects and cuts to the public service to help cool demand.

Advertisement

Opposition Criticism and Tax Disputes

With the parliamentary year nearing its end, the government has been busy clinching last-minute deals with the Greens, including a 30 percent minimum tax on trusts and reductions to the private health insurance rebate for over-65s. Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson criticized the tax policy as a feature of the Labor economic model, while Angus Taylor labeled it a toxic assault on aspirational Australians, specifically targeting tradies, truckies, and farmers. Chalmers responded by noting that the Greens were prepared to be more responsible on budget repair than the Coalition in this instance.

Pacific Diplomacy and Security Strategy

On the diplomatic front, the government secured a major win by concluding a new security agreement with the Solomon Islands after the Pacific nation decided not to renew a security deal with China signed during the Morrison government in 2022. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale stated that the country's days of being a source of uncertainty in the region are done, emphasizing a desire to manage its own security interests. Albanese affirmed that security in the Pacific must come from the Pacific itself, reinforcing the administration's focus on regional partnerships.