Son of Boxing Champion Charged with Murder in Melbourne Pub Stabbing

Zac Swettenham, 37, son of boxing legend Barry Michael, has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing outside a pub in Footscray, Melbourne. He faces life in prison due to the severity of the charge.

The son of a former world champion boxer is facing life in prison after being charged with the murder of a young man outside a pub in Melbourne 's west.

Zac Swettenham, 37, whose father is the legendary Australian IBF World Super-Featherweight champion Barry Michael, appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning. He was dressed in a white forensic suit and was seen clutching a blanket as he stood in the dock. The court heard that Swettenham has a history of significant mental health issues, including diagnoses of psychosis, schizophrenia, and akathisia, a movement disorder.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet noted these conditions would be relevant to the accused's management in custody. Swettenham also identifies as Aboriginal, the court was told. The magistrate informed Swettenham that he has been charged with murder and that the court has no jurisdiction to grant bail. Swettenham did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear again at a later date.

The charge stems from a violent altercation that occurred on Sunday night behind the Courthouse Hotel on Nicholson Street in Footscray. Emergency services were called to the scene following reports that a man had been stabbed. Paramedics found a 25-year-old man from South Yarra in a nearby alleyway, but he died at the scene despite their efforts. Police later confirmed that the victim suffered fatal stab wounds.

The accused, who lives in Williamstown, was arrested without incident at Yarraville train station on Monday evening. He was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from the homicide squad. Police believe that the parties involved were known to each other, and they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to the stabbing.

The case has drawn significant media attention due to the involvement of Barry Michael, a well-known figure in Melbourne's sporting community. Michael, a former Australian IBF World Super-Featherweight champion, has been a prominent boxing personality for decades. He won the world title in 1985 and was known for his aggressive fighting style and charisma. The tragic circumstances surrounding his son's alleged actions have shocked the local community.

Swettenham's mental health condition is expected to be a central issue in the legal proceedings. The court was told that his diagnoses include severe mental disorders that may affect his ability to stand trial and his culpability. The matter will return to court later this year for a committal hearing.

Meanwhile, the victim's family is grieving the loss of a young life cut short, and the community is left grappling with the consequences of the violence that erupted on a quiet Sunday night





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