A Florida court heard how Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old musician from Portsmouth, paid Dwain Hall £3,000 to stab her to death after he groomed her on a fetish website for two years. Hall was sentenced to life in prison.

Dwain Hall has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old classically trained musician from Portsmouth. The sentence follows a trial at the Marion County Judicial Courthouse in Ocala, Florida, where a jury heard how Hall spent two years grooming his victim on a fetish website before she agreed to pay him £3,000 ($5,927) to stab her to death.

Sonia Exelby flew from her home in Portsmouth in October last year to meet Hall in Florida. What was meant to be a meeting ended in her torture and death. A week after she left Portsmouth, her body was found in a shallow grave next to a highway. She had been stabbed four times.

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Florida Murder Trial Verdict

Hall, 54, who worshipped Anubis, the Egyptian god of death, had pleaded not guilty to Sonia's murder. The overwhelming evidence against him forced her family to sit through a trial that was only ever going to reach one conclusion. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. During the trial, prosecutor Amy Berndt told the court: "Unfortunately, there was no shortage of depraved men willing to kill her in the most torturous, vile ways possible.

" Hall used the identity AlphaSadist on a website called Motherless, where he met Sonia and spent two years encouraging her suicidal thoughts and persuading her to meet him so he could end her life. Sonia's family, including her sisters Gemma Isaj and Sara Exelby, and brothers Luke and Barry Wilton, attended every moment of the trial in courtroom 4C. Gemma had said before the trial that nothing would stop her from bearing witness to the evidence.

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Clutching her husband's hand for support, she heard the unprintable details of what Hall did to her little sister. The jury also heard of the mental anguish Sonia suffered through notes she wrote while on her flight to the US. In one note shown to the jury, she wrote: "I'm screaming like I'm in a saw trap. I want to beg for help so badly, but there's such a wall it will never happen.

" Later she said: "Everyone can give to the world except me, I just take. It almost looks like a perfect day above the clouds. Why do I still not feel like I'm going to die. I f---ed up so badly not leaving a trace at the end.

I got too overwhelmed and forgot things. If I even manage to get to him, it'll be so easy to find me I'll be mutilated and disabled for the rest of my life.

Victim's Final Notes Revealed

" The next day, Sonia sent a disjointed note to a friend via social media. By then, she was being held captive in a cabin she had rented on Airbnb, where Hall was to act out his sadistic fantasies on his terrified victim. She told her friend that Hall was in the shower, but that she was locked in the cabin and did not have the courage to take his gun and shoot him.

She wrote: "[I didn't] think I'd be scared; I thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind time to stew and realise this is the last thing I'll ever [say] to anyone if I don't take his offer of shooting him.

" She ended by saying: "I'm so scared I'm so broken and in so much pain all I can do is lay here and doing what [he] wants makes him respect me enough not to do the things I really hate… I'm sorry I don't even know what I'm saying and I'm trying to be quick and My time's up. " The notes suggested that Sonia, a classically trained musician who would perform at open-mic nights, had decided she did not deserve to live, that she felt unable to ask for help, and that even when she changed her mind about being murdered she felt there was no way out.

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Sonia lived with her fiance Stevie Hunt, 36. She had suffered from mental illness, including bipolar disorder, for most of her life after being placed in foster care as a child because of her father's drug abuse and her mother's mental health problems. Childhood trauma led to bulimia, anorexia and a need for intensive therapy and medication. Her self-harm became so acute that she even resorted to using syringes to extract blood from her body.

She had twice tried to take her own life between the ages of 24 and 26. Sonia's family came to Florida seeking answers, not about who murdered her but why she agreed to pay a man £3,000 ($5,927) to stab her to death. With courage that cannot be overstated, her family sat through every moment of Hall's trial. Gemma had said before the trial: "There will be nothing that stops me from going.

" Sitting four benches in front of Sonia's family, Hall never looked at them during the trial. In a starched shirt and pressed trousers, he sat impassively, listening to the evidence, save for the occasional nervous, childish giggle with his lawyer. Behind him, Gemma bravely absorbed how the little sister she had nicknamed Lamby as a baby for her sweet nature had been lured to her death.

Family Remembers Sonia Exelby

Sara Exelby, who flew from Australia to attend the trial, told of spending summer holidays caravanning with their paternal grandparents in the New Forest or at the coast in Poole. Sonia's father and grandfather had instilled her love of music and taught her to play the guitar, piano and flute. Sara said: "We used to laugh, myself and my mum. We're not musically talented ... but Sonia had so much talent, she could pick it up.

" Sonia went on to excel at music at South Downs College in Waterlooville. Former classmates described her as a quiet and kind student who enjoyed performing in the choir. She was also passionate about video games and animals. But privately, Sonia was struggling with her body image and depression.

Throughout her 20s, her mental health became progressively worse, something upon which Hall preyed. Sara added: "She was such a beautiful soul, we didn't think anyone could do any sort of harm to her. "