Sony AI’s Ace Robot Achieves Landmark Victory in Table Tennis

An AI-powered robot named Ace, developed by Sony AI, has demonstrated a significant breakthrough in robotics by winning three out of five matches against elite table tennis players. This achievement highlights the advancements in AI’s ability to compete with humans in complex, real-world sports.

Sony AI’s robotic table tennis player, Ace, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning three out of five matches against skilled human players under official competition rules.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the field of robotics, demonstrating substantial progress in the development of AI systems capable of competing with humans in dynamic, real-world sports. While Ace faced challenges against professional players, losing both matches and securing only one game, its performance against elite players highlights its advanced capabilities in areas like spin detection, handling unpredictable shots, and executing complex techniques.

The robot’s success isn’t simply about speed or power; it’s about intelligent adaptation and precise execution, pushing the boundaries of what’s considered possible in robotic athleticism. The development of Ace involved a sophisticated approach to both hardware and software. The robot utilizes an eight-jointed arm mounted on a mobile base, allowing for a wide range of motion and precise positioning. Crucially, Ace doesn’t rely on traditional binocular vision.

Instead, it employs a network of multiple cameras that capture the entire playing field from various angles, meticulously tracking the ball’s position and spin. This data is then processed to estimate the ball’s rotation and trajectory with incredible accuracy, enabling Ace to anticipate and respond to even the most challenging shots. The AI was trained through 3,000 hours of simulated gameplay, refining its strategies and shot selection.

Furthermore, the system incorporates techniques observed from expert human players, blending learned behavior with established expertise. Initial challenges involved handling slow, low-spin balls, but Ace quickly adapted, demonstrating a capacity for continuous learning and improvement. Players noted Ace’s ability to mirror complex spin serves, making it difficult to gain an advantage, but also identified a vulnerability to simpler serves, which allowed for more aggressive counterattacks. The implications of Ace’s success extend beyond the realm of table tennis.

This project showcases the potential of AI and robotics to tackle complex, dynamic problems that require rapid decision-making and precise physical control. While experts acknowledge that table tennis alone won’t solve all the challenges in robotics – particularly in areas like general object manipulation – it serves as a valuable testbed for developing and refining core technologies.

The lack of human cues, such as eye contact or body language, presented a unique challenge for players facing Ace, highlighting the psychological aspects of competition. The robot’s unwavering consistency and lack of emotional response proved unsettling for some opponents. Peter Dürr, the director of Sony AI in Zurich and project lead, believes that this type of advancement in AI and robotics is poised to have a transformative impact on the world, potentially rivaling the impact of technologies like ChatGPT.

The project underscores the accelerating pace of innovation in the field and suggests that significant breakthroughs are likely to occur in the near future, potentially within the next decade. The ability of Ace to perform a backspin shot previously considered impossible by Olympic players also suggests a potential for humans to learn new techniques from AI, blurring the lines between human and machine capabilities





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Robotics Table Tennis Sony AI Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Performative Laziness of Tech Power: Why the Elite Are Abandoning GrammarAn exploration into the rise of lowercase professional emails and emoji-only responses among the tech elite, arguing that such habits are not signs of efficiency, but rather displays of unassailable power and performative detachment.

Read more »

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer leaves Trump's cabinet after abuse of power allegationsThe Labor secretary's departure was announced by a White House aide on Monday, local time.

Read more »

GM working on Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler rival with V8 power7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

From Railway Timetables to Robot Libraries: A Collection of Curious ObservationsA compilation of reader contributions to a column, ranging from the unexpected uses of railway timetables in the 1950s to the creative nicknames grandchildren bestow upon their grandparents, and a unique feature of the Helsinki Central Library.

Read more »

Emma the joke-telling robot cracks up the care home: Paula Hornickel’s best photograph‘The first resident that Emma – a social robot – was introduced to was called Peter. After that, Emma assumed they were all called Peter, which everyone found hilarious. Then she broke down’

Read more »

AI-powered robot beats elite table tennis playersIn feat hailed as milestone in robotics, Sony AI’s Ace wins three out of five matches played under official rules

Read more »