Vancouver musician Sophia Stel, who signed to A24 Music in February, released her debut album in October after two EPs. She opened for Lorde in Los Angeles in May and modelled for Ann Demeulemeester at Paris Fashion Week.

Vancouver musician Sophia Stel released her debut album in October and signed to A24 Music in February, becoming the second act on the prestige film company's new record label.

The signing allowed her to devote herself to music full-time. She also opened for Lorde in Los Angeles in May and modelled for Ann Demeulemeester at Paris Fashion Week. Stel's life, from the outside, looks like a good time. Her Tumblr-coded Instagram account is a mostly unvarnished collection of snaps of Stel, a keen skateboarder, in typically relaxed form.

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Her hair is long, lank and unwashed. Her baggy jeans or track pants sit low on her boyish hips. Her love of men's boxers inspired her to sell a pair bearing her name on the waistband as merch. A cigarette or joint is customarily dangling from her lips.

The images are blurry in a way that suggests a smear on the lens, the haze of weed smoke or simply an unfocused shot taken while drunk. A recurring cast of acquaintances pops up on her socials and in her lo-fi music videos, many shot and edited by Stel herself, partying, smoking, laughing and being silly. She has released two EPs in the past two years and her debut LP in October.

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Even as she tours the world she remains rooted in Vancouver and in a brand of hedonism that appears almost wholesome by virtue of the close friends and select family members who form its unaffected pillars. Stel has always made music fit in the margins of her life, she says. Her EPs were largely written at home and downstairs at the Vancouver club where she worked as a bartender.

She had free rein of the basement during the week, chain-smoking while laying down tracks. I do feel like working, or talking with some friends, and then going right to making something and then having to do something else and coming back to it, I think it produces a really cool quality in a lot of work, she says. It is very intertwined with everything.

This suggests a certain effortlessness that belies her longstanding dedication to her craft and compulsory time set aside each day for music. Some of her customer service jobs were quite draining, she recalls, but others like painting houses and gardening were chosen carefully. I remember pretty consciously wanting to work jobs where I can go home and still have the mental capacity to do music, she says. It took her a long time to share her tracks publicly.

I struggled a lot with confidence and then at a certain point, I was just like, clearly I am gonna do this my whole life, just work a job, come home, do this thing. I really do want to start releasing stuff and just say it is OK, even if people do not like it.

Ultra-Religious Upshaping Musical Journey

One of 11 children, Stel grew up in an ultra-religious family in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, and now lives in the city of Vancouver with her best friend and her brothers Royce and Luke. She fell in love with music singing in the church choir and was not exposed to pop until she was a teenager, when she had her mind blown by the likes of Pitbull, Flo Rida and Lady Gaga. I found it so electrifying, she says.

I was like, it is so crazy that music like this exists that feels this good. The third of 11 children in an ultra-religious family, Stel did not find pop until her teenage years. In high school she moved from piano to GarageBand and a Casio synth, developing a sound that fuses her formative influences. Her ecclesiastical, frequently Autotuned vocals draw comparisons to Ethel Cain, who also grew up religious.

Her stoner, not-quite-stadium brand of EDM and pop is closer to A. G. Cook, the producer behind Charli XCX's Brat, than Calvin Harris, though Stel is a fan of both. Then there is the attitude she might have cribbed from hip-hop favourites like Young Thug or from her skateboarding peers, a certain machismo rendered refreshing when emanating from a gay woman. On the album's opener On My Dick, Stel embraces her rising status as a model and musician.

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I am making moves, you're reacting, I am paid to walk, are you still tracking, she sings. Written on tour, Power is even cockier. The Shoreditch girls all wanna shag, they love my style, they'll bite the swag, she sings. One of the album's strongest tracks, it ups the ante midway through with a riff borrowed from Daft Punk's Aerodynamic, unknowingly according to Stel, and snatches of Timbaland's ad-libbed Yeah! on Justin Timberlake's SexyBack.

The prospect of outside pressure made her really anxious about signing, she says, but she insisted on making music her way and keeping the album close to her chest until it was complete, with the exception of her trusted inner circle. I always want feedback from people I am working with to an extent, I just want to make sure it comes at the right time so that it is not interrupting those pretty intimate parts of the process, she says.

A24 Grants Artistic Freedom to Stel

A24 were happy to grant her that freedom. They were so trusting of me and what I wanted to do, and I think that is super cool. The Greatest Album of All Time, a joke name that became something of a manifestation, documents Stel's experience of 2026 as her career began to take off in ways she had never imagined. I am a very anxious person, she says.

Much of the album is about trying to hype myself up to be brave and do things in a lot of rooms that I do not necessarily feel like I am prepared for. The production matches that aim, anchored with brass, strings and EDM synths, sounds that to me inspire confidence, only slowed down or chopped up in a way that hints at her vulnerability.

Now I've Got a Lot You Know might be the best example of the tightrope she is walking as she enjoys her newfound fame while trying to stay grounded. You're the best thing I've got, and now I've got a lot you know, she sings in the chorus of what she considers the album's most meaningful track.

I wrote it for my brothers and myself, to encourage us and also make me feel focused on what I care about the most, she says. It is a song I have tried to write for a lot of years and all of a sudden it became clear to me. It is so satisfying when that happens, it means a lot. The album is out now.

She will perform at Melbourne's The Night Cat on December 10, at the Meredith Music Festival on December 11, and at Sydney's Oxford Art Factory.