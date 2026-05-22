Sophie Galaise Denies Leading Decision to Cancel Pianist Jayson Gillham's Concert

The former managing director of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has contradicted the MSO's previous evidence about the decision to cancel pianist Jayson Gillham's concert, stating that it was not the content of his remarks but the lack of prior notification that led to the cancellation.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra ’s former managing director, Dr Sophie Galaise , has given evidence in a Federal Court trial that she did not lead the decision to cancel pianist Jayson Gillham ’s concert, contradicting earlier evidence from the MSO's former chief operating officer, Guy Ross.

Gillham is suing the MSO for unfair dismissal, accusing them of dismissing him for expressing a political opinion. The MSO is defending the claim, stating that Gillham deliberately misled them and did not seek prior permission to make controversial political statements. The trial began on Monday and is expected to continue for two weeks





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Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Sophie Galaise Jayson Gillham Federal Court Unfair Dismissal Political Opinion Gaza

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