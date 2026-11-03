South Australia Aerial Locust Spraying Reversal in Murray Mallee

The South Australian government reversed its stance on chemical spraying in the Murray Mallee, authorizing aerial operations to control locust swarms ahead of harvest.

The South Australia n government has authorized aerial spraying to combat locust swarms in the Murray Mallee region, marking a significant reversal of previous policy statements. This decision overrides earlier assertions by authorities that the area was unsuitable for chemical treatments due to risks posed to food crops and livestock. Farmers in the region have been advocating for immediate intervention since April, fearing devastating losses during the critical grain harvest season.

Government Policy Reversal on Spraying

The Australian Plague Locust Commission director Bruce Hancocks confirmed that aerial spraying operations will commence next week across seven specific sites in the Mallee, located east of Adelaide. Hancocks described the timing as the last opportunity to manage locust populations before they develop wings and begin to fly, which would make ground-based or early aerial control significantly less effective. The immediate trigger for this operational shift was the rapid escalation of locust activity in the eastern regions of the state.

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Conflict With Previous Safety Claims

This new directive stands in direct contradiction to statements made by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions South Australia (PIRSA) in September. At that time, a government spokesperson explicitly stated that the Riverland and Mallee regions were not suitable for broadacre, government-led aerial spraying. The authorities cited intensive primary production in these areas as a primary concern, warning that chemical drift could harm livestock, damage crops, pollute waterways, and poison bee populations.

Farmers Face Harvest Threats

Local agricultural stakeholders have expressed frustration over the delayed response, with many reporting substantial financial losses from attempting to protect their fields using private resources. Tom Fielke, a farmer based in Loxton, stated that he spent thousands of dollars on sprays to defend his crops against the pests. He characterized the current aerial spraying announcement as too little and too late, noting that effective intervention was needed weeks ago when bands of locust hoppers were actively destroying his property.

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Opposition Calls For Accountability

Shadow primary industries minister Nicola Centofanti welcomed the government's decision but emphasized that farmers had been requesting assistance for several weeks. Centofanti highlighted that 178,000 hectares were successfully sprayed out of the Loxton Control Centre using methods deemed safe and effective. She used this example to argue that aerial spraying could have been deployed in the Mallee region much earlier to prevent the current crisis, suggesting that the hesitation was a strategic error.

Future Review And Contingency Planning

Grain Producers SA chief executive Brad Perry indicated that the response program will undergo a comprehensive review once the operations are completed. Perry argued that there is a critical need to evaluate the general efficacy of aerial spraying for locust control and to determine if the timing and execution of the current decision were correct. PIRSA biosecurity executive director Nick Secomb explained that the commission had identified specific areas needing intervention, leading to the decision to spray 2,000 hectares between Pinnaroo and areas south of the River Murray.