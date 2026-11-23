South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas announces a six-month trial banning screens for Year 3-6 students one day a week, replacing laptops with educational devices.

South Australia n Premier Peter Malinauskas has declared that it is time for the state to return to foundational learning methods, introducing a new policy that restricts screen time for public primary school students. Starting next year, students in years three to six will experience a weekly device ban, marking what officials are calling an Australian first in educational regulation.

Core Mechanism Of The Screen Ban

The specific mechanism of this new initiative involves a six-month trial period that will be implemented across ten selected schools throughout the state. During this trial, devices provided by the Education Department will replace the use of personal laptops for students in years three to six, ensuring they will be switched off one day each week. For younger learners, the restrictions are even more stringent, with all students from reception to year two facing a complete ban on screens across all state schools. This approach is designed to eliminate distractions and refocus classroom environments on direct human instruction and traditional learning tools.

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Government Rationale And Educational Goals

Premier Peter Malinauskas emphasized that the primary goal is to prevent a scenario where technology inadvertently does the schooling for children, ensuring that digital tools remain auxiliary rather than central to education. Education Minister Lucy Hood echoed this sentiment during a visit to Allenby Gardens Primary School, highlighting the importance of celebrating the magic of putting pen to paper. The administration intends for schools to utilize every moment of the day effectively to reinforce core skills in reading, writing, and counting. Minister Hood also clarified that the shift to Education Department devices for years three to six ensures that usage is strictly monitored for educational purposes only, removing the variable of personal device usage.

Opposition Response And Political Debate

Liberal leader Ashton Hurn offered support for the general direction of the policy, agreeing that schools should maximize their time to focus on basic academic fundamentals. However, the opposition faced scrutiny regarding the specific implementation details of the ban, as Hurn declined to specify which subjects would be affected by the restrictions. Critics from the opposition side struggled to articulate specific concerns, with the debate highlighting a lack of detailed alternative proposals from the Liberal party. Despite the political disagreement, the government maintains that the trial is necessary to establish a new standard for classroom technology use in South Australia.

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Parental Perspectives And Stakeholder Reactions

Reactions from parents at the opposition press conference revealed a supportive stance toward the current educational outcomes, with no specific objections raised against the core academic areas. Parent Matt Coleman stated that, based on his family experience, the current system is already covering those core areas effectively. Another parent present at the event noted that they had not come across any deficiencies in their children's education so far. This feedback suggests that while the digital restrictions are new, the fundamental educational experience for these families remains robust and satisfactory.

Future Implementation And Long-Term Impact

The introduction of the pen licence serves as a symbolic and practical restoration of traditional handwriting skills, which had been largely displaced by digital typing in recent years. This return to analog tools is part of a broader effort to recalibrate the balance between technology and traditional pedagogy in the state's public education system. The success of the six-month trial in ten schools will likely influence the broader rollout of the screen ban across all state schools. As the trial progresses, educators and administrators will monitor the impact on student engagement and academic performance, providing data that could shape educational technology policies for years to come in South Australia.