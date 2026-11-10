South Australia Expands Mobile Phone Camera Network with New AI Detection Sites

South Australia is adding two new AI mobile phone camera sites to deter distracted driving. Drivers face a $700 fine and three demerit points for illegal phone use while operating a vehicle on state roads.

South Australia is significantly expanding its automated traffic enforcement network by installing new artificial intelligence camera systems at two additional metropolitan locations. These high-tech detection units are scheduled to begin operations within weeks, targeting drivers who use mobile phones illegally while behind the wheel.

The initial installations are located on Payneham Road at Felixstow and North East Road at Valley View. These new sites will integrate into an existing network of five mobile phone detection cameras already active across metropolitan Adelaide, marking a continued push by state authorities to reduce road incidents caused by distracted driving.

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Penalties and Enforcement Mechanisms

Motorists caught touching a mobile phone while driving will face severe financial and licensing penalties. The total penalty for this offense stands at $700, which consists of a $592 fine plus a $108 Victims of Crime levy. In addition to the monetary cost, offenders will incur three demerit points on their driver's license.

The cameras will not issue fines immediately upon activation. Instead, each new site must complete a mandatory police testing period before becoming fully operational. This phase ensures the AI technology accurately identifies violations before financial penalties are enforced against drivers.

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Political Defense and Public Debate

The expansion of these cameras has reignited controversy regarding the use of artificial intelligence in traffic enforcement. Despite public debate and criticism, the Premier of South Australia has publicly defended the program, arguing that the technology is essential for maintaining public safety on roadways.

State budget estimates indicate that the camera network is generating substantial revenue, with projections forecasting approximately $1.1 billion over a four-year period. This financial data is often cited by proponents as evidence of the program's effectiveness and economic viability for the state infrastructure.

Future Locations and Infrastructure

While the state has not officially confirmed all future sites, infrastructure has already appeared at several potential locations across Adelaide. Investigations suggest that Anzac Highway at Camden Park and Grange Road at Welland are prime candidates for the next phase of deployment.

If both proposed sites are approved and become operational, Adelaide could reach nine mobile phone camera locations by the end of the current year. Authorities have indicated that further expansion is expected beyond this count, suggesting a long-term strategy to cover more high-risk road corridors.

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Impact on Road Safety Standards

Road safety authorities emphasize that the primary objective of these cameras is deterrence rather than revenue generation. Distracted driving remains a significant contributor to crashes and serious injuries on South Australian roads, making these AI systems a critical tool for behavioral change.

The continued rollout aims to create a comprehensive safety net across the city. By increasing the probability of detection, the state hopes to encourage consistent compliance with mobile phone laws, ultimately reducing the number of accidents and improving overall road safety for all users.